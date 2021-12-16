Municipality reminded of urgency of attending to stray animals

The High Court in Makhanda (Grahamstown) has reminded Ndlambe Municipality that it should already have started putting processes into place to rectify the problem of stray animals and mismanaged commonages.

Acting Justice Avinash Govindjee has provided reasons for the order he issued against the municipality last month, in which he gave strict deadlines to the municipality, municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni and the former mayor, Khululwa Ncamiso, to address various issues.

The matter has dragged on since 2016, when Agri EC, the Alexandria Agricultural Association and four local farmers first approached the court. They obtained several orders by agreement with the municipality, but none have resulted in the corrective measures that were sought after.

Throughout these proceedings, the municipality has had to pay costs.

