Neighbourly Notes – 9 December 2021

A WARM welcome to all holidaymakers gracing our area. May you have a fabulous holiday and enjoy everything the Sunshine Coast has to offer.

AS from Friday, our free holiday supplement – the Sunshine Holiday – is available at outlets where Talk of the Town is sold, as well as the Tourism office, various hotels, B&Bs and guest houses and the TotT office at the corner of Miles Street and the R72. It is jampacked with everything happening over the holiday season, local products and services, interesting places to see and seasonal advice. Talk of the Town will continue to be published weekly, so to all of you, happy holidays!

CONGRATULATIONS and happy birthday greetings to those celebrating in the week ahead, especially Rick Moller, Nicholas Dempers, Dylan Brown, Carol de Beer, David Steck, Roy Leming, Brenda Wansbury, Kevyn Letley, Alister Harman, Heather Samuel, Debra Harris, Karli-Di Owsley, “Digger” Garden, Natalie Kaschula, Stewart Evans, Ingrid Hilpert, Jenny van Rensburg, Deidre Japp, Donne Wentzel, Wilma Graham, Greta Snaith.

CONGRATULATIONS to all businesses enjoying another anniversary, with wishes for many more successful years ahead. Good luck to Graze by the River, BVSA, Halyard’s boat cruise Spirit of Adventure, The Black Rock Restaurant and River Wild Safaris. With last year’s figures in brackets, the rand was trading at R15.79 (R14.94) to the US dollar, the pound was R20.83 (R20.10) and the euro R17.80 (R18.12). The gold price was $1,784.28 ($1,861.53), platinum was $956.00 ($1,029.00) and Brent Crude was trading at $75.57 ($49.03).

WE would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Terence Lansdell who passed away recently. We especially keep in our thoughts his wife, Helen, and their children. May memories of happy times together carry you through this difficult time.

WEDDING anniversary congratulations and every good wish for your continuing happiness to all couples celebrating this special occasion, especially Jonathan and Lisinda Hanstein, Neville and Tilly Handley, Ray and Glenda Hicks, Marcel and Lauri-Ann Raven-Fabe, Dave and Carina Elms, Martin and Kim Nel, Gavyn and Gwyneth Letley, Frikkie and Nicola Coetzee, Richard and Mary McGhie, Dennis and Moira Stirk, Ruan and Danielle Cannon, Doug and Edie Galpin, Vernon and Marie Jakins, Justin and Lynda Haller, Mervyn and Trevllyne Woods, Lourens and Elouise Botha, Judy and Dawie van Wyk, and Pat and Richard Holtshousen.

THOUGHT for the week: “Happiness comes through doors you didn’t even know you left open”.

