Neighbourly Notes – 16 December 2021

MANY of the holidaymakers will have reached the Sunshine Coast for the festive season by mid-December. There already were a few folk from Johannesburg at Port Alfred parkrun last Saturday, well-timed for the local parkrun’s fourth birthday. There was cake for everybody! We hope everyone has a fabulous time in our beautiful part of the country, enjoying our beaches, rivers, restaurants, guest houses and hotels, and the game reserves and other tourist attractions in our area. Please be considerate to fellow visitors and locals, drive safely, don’t litter and don’t drink in public – it is against the law.

ON the topic of drinking in public, it was encouraging to hear the police had responded to illegal activity and other disturbances at the Beach Road braai area on Sunday. We need consistency from SAPS and the municipality when it comes to enforcement of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act and the municipal bylaws. See our article on the municipality’s festive season contingency plan.

CONGRATULATIONS and happy birthday greetings to everyone celebrating a special day in the week ahead, especially to Chrystal Darné, Martin Nel, Kerri Stevenson, Bradley Odendaal, Kerry Warren, Juston Hackart, Warwick Heny, Jannis Sephton, Hendrik le Roux, Gillian O’Dwyer, Christine Haworth, Jean Letley, Christine Holmes, twins Emily and Kate Fella, Noeline Kirsten, Marie Davies, Noel Stötter, Marianne Stiglingh, Audrey Barnard, Janné Steyn, Michael Wilmot, Lyn Riddin, Clive Williams, Bevan Edwards, Nova Butt, Alan Lubbé, Gerhard Strydom, Jimmy McQuirk, Jacko Vogel, Penny Patterson and Clive Buchanan.

ENDING the year off for business anniversary wishes and with congratulations and wishes for further success in the future are Mooifontein Quarry, Sister Ingrid’s Clinic.

AT the time of going to press, the rand was trading at R15.88 to the dollar (R14.99), R21.05 to the pound (R19.95) and R17.91 to the euro (R18.20). Commodities are trading with gold at $1,788.13 per fine ounce ($1,846.40), platinum at $941.00 per ounce ($1,049.00), and Brent Crude at $74.74 per barrel ($50.09).

TO those couples celebrating an anniversary at this time of year, may we add our congratulations and best wishes for your continued happiness, especially Hans and Tina Hon, Ray and Julie Davidson, Albert and Pat Whitfield, Alex and Nadia Harris, Ettienne and Ren Mouton, Craig and Tori Stowe.

WE would like to extend our special congratulations to Ray and Julie Davidson who will celebrate their 60th diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday December 16. We wish you a beautiful day and that you may have many more wonderful years together.

THOUGHT for the week: “Do all the good you can, by all means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can. At all the times to all the people you can, as long as you can” (quote by John Wesley).

BEST regards as always,

The Team.

Share this: Tweet



