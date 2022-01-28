Registration for Discovery Surfers Challenge now open

Entries are open for the 2022 Discovery Surfers Challenge, which will be taking place on February 26.

Runners can sign up for four possible races this year.

First is the traditional Full Surfers, a 17.5km route that starts at Kwelera Mouth and finishes at Nahoon Beach. This race is open to runners over the age of 16 and will start at 2.30pm.

Next is a 10km from Gonubie to Nahoon, starting at 1.45pm and open to anyone over 12.

There will also be two 5km routes this year, an Open category for all ages and a special Juniors category. Both start at Blue Lagoon at 1pm and will finish at Nahoon Beach. There are cash prizes up for grabs in each race category, with R700 going to the first male and female runners. Online entries can be completed at www.surferschallenge.co.za but will only be open until February 6. Afterwards, runners can enter in person at Nutting Hall in Stirling from February 24 to 26. Please note that even if you enter online, you must still go to Nutting Hall in order to collect your race number. Entry is R150 per person for the 17.5km and 10km races, R120 for the 5km Open and R100 for the 5km Junior. The paddles fee will be R20 and there will be a R100 late fee for anyone registering late on the day. Organiser Neville Wilkins said this year’s Challenge will follow strict Covid-19 protocols. Applicants will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result 48 hours prior to running which must be presented when collecting their race number. For more information, visit the official website.

