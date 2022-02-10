Kowie River clean-up proves success

Port Alfred residents responded positively to the call for a Kowie River clean up organised by the Port Alfred River and Ski-boat Club (PARSC) together with Cunny Kla Nie river cruises recently.

Three other boats, including two barges and one ski-boat, were filled to the capacity with participants who had their sleeves rolled up for the chore.

Participants were divided into four groups with all boats departing from the Ski-boat Club at 8.15am and travelling upriver towards Mansfield Game Reserve. Boat skippers were tasked with dropping off volunteers wherever litter was seen on the edge of the river.

Determined participants braved the scorching heat for about four hours, picking up discarded alcohol bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic bags, old shoes and a car tyre among other litter.

Bottles were the most numerous of the items picked up, especially in fishing spot areas. More than 15 refuse bags were filled with litter.

One of the organisers, PARSC deputy chair Antony de Bruin, said: “The river is the most important part of Port Alfred, as far as I am concerned and we are just going to clean it every now and again. It brings people together and it’s just surprising to see how many people were on the river. There were a lot of people helping.”

He went on to heap praise on other stakeholders who made the initiative a success.

“Charles de Bruin assisted with getting barges involved. Spar donated boerewors rolls for the volunteers. Talk of the Town helped us with advertising. Sotheby’s donated buffs for the volunteers,” he said.

This was the latest in a series of river clean-ups by volunteers. Previous clean-ups have been held by the Port Alfred Lions Club collaborating with Integrity River Cruises, or Integrity by itself.

Share this: Tweet



