Neighbourly Notes – 20 January 2022

IT was back to school this week for most local schools, after an earlier start for Alexandria Christian Academy last week. It seemed to be a busy first day for the schools we were able to pop in to, with principals laying out expectations from the get-go. We hope this year is a fruitful one, without the lockdown interruptions of the past two years, and that schools get all the materials they need from the education department. While public schools await the release of their matric results tomorrow (Friday), schools whose matrics did the Independent Examinations Board exams released their results this week. See our story on page 8 for how well schools in Makhanda did, including Kingswood College, DSG and St Andrew’s College.

WITH last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R15.37 (R15.01) to the dollar, R20.96 (R20.42) to the Pound and R17.43 (R18.90) to the Euro. Gold was trading at $1,817.30 ($1,842.80), Platinum at $995.00 ($1,102.00) and Brent Crude was $88.30 ($55.10).

