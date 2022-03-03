Neighbourly Notes – 03 February 2022

WELCOME back to the Stenden students, and congratulations to all those who received prizes at their academic opening function at the Royal St Andrews Hotel on Monday night. It will be really exciting to have international students returning to the Port Alfred campus in a few months’ time, if all goes according to plan. It has been two years since the Grand Tour students were here, after the last group left our shores just before the Covid-19 lockdown started in SA. While the occasion at the Royal St Andrews Hotel was an upbeat affair, time was also taken to have a moment of silence on the passing of hotel owner Martin Bekker, after a long battle with cancer. Martin was a community stalwart who had a strong relationship with Stenden, as well as sponsoring the Amanzi Challenge water sports festival in its first few years. Talk of the Town also sends its deepest condolences to Martin’s widow Linda and their children.

CONGRATULATIONS and greetings to everyone celebrating a special day in the week ahead. Happy birthday, especially to Christopher Drew, Chantel Herbst, Karen Cronje, Belinda Botha, Lindy Heny, Leon du Plessis, Karla Venter, Jann Haig, Shannon Manning, Justin Venables, Annelize Botha, Andre Cothill, Clinton Berriman, Allan Horsfield, Tammy van Heerden, Keenen Hendricks, Kris van Zyl, Tertia Hockin, Norman Wedderburn, Juan Bessinger, Rocky Rowe, Hillary Bryant, Des Wright, Suzanne Fitchet, Fay Smith, Rowen Loretz, Marlene Wiese, Gloria Kamkam, Hendrik Koekemoer, Mike Neave, Magda Loubser, Edmund Hall, Marilyn Michau, Linda Smuts and Russell Kearney.

BUSINESS and service organisation anniversary congratulations with wishes for further success for the future to Jumbo Store, The Jewellery Shop, 2nd Time Around, The Port Alfred Hospital and Woollgar Attorneys.

WITH last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R15.23 (R14.99) to the US Dollar, R20.63 (R20.45) to the British Pound and R17.21 (R18.02) to the Euro. Gold was trading at $1,799.00 ($1,838.94) per fine ounce and platinum was trading at a $1,033.00 ($1,135.00), Brent Crude was $89.07 ($57.65).

CONGRATULATIONS to couples on their anniversaries. Best wishes for many more great years ahead to Lance and Rose Parker, Brian and Megan Wright, Warren and Kate Venter, Warren and Lisa Tarr.

THOUGHT for the week: “The greatest healing therapy in life is friendship and love.”

BEST regards as always,

The Team

Share this: Tweet



