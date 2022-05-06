Mother arrested after boiling water incident

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman on Wednesday, 4 May 2022 after she allegedly burnt her five-year-old daughter and two police officers with boiling water.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said when police arrived at the Kwanoqubela, Alexandria home, the mother (31) threw boiling water at her five-year-old daughter, injuring her and the two police officers. The woman was arrested and was due to appear in the Alexandria magistrate’s court on Friday, 6 May 2022 on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (three counts).

In a second incident on May 4, at about 7pm, police were summoned to a complaint of assault at Kloof Street, Alexandria, where three children were allegedly assaulted by their mother.

