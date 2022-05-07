Makhanda jewellery store robbed twice

Police are investigating a case of business robbery after two armed men robbed a jewellery store in Makhanda yesterday – for the second time.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Friday 6 May 2022 around 1.20pm, two men stormed into a jewellery store in High Street, Makhanda, and threatened the two employees with firearms.

“It is further alleged that the two men ushered the two employees to the storeroom,” Nkohli said.

The suspects had made off with several cellphones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of cash, Nkohli said.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Jurgens Gouws on 082 442 3658. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

This was the second robbery of the same store in eight days. It was similarly targeted on the morning of 28 April.

Nkohli said, “On the same day (28 April) information led the police to Joza, where the stolen items were recovered.

“Police also seized a 9mm Taurus firearm with ammunition. Some of the recovered items include 4 laptops, 13 cellphones 73 silver rings, 5 gold rings ,39 silver watches 29 leather strap watches, 2 sports watches 6 gold watches, one silver watch, 4 rose gold watches in a tempo container ,7 watches with leather watches and R128 cash.”

Share this: Tweet



