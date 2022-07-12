Eskom replaces infrastructure amid shortages of mini-substations, transformers

Eskom will continue to replace mini-substations and transformers that failed or exploded due to theft, vandalism and network overloading.

The utility on Tuesday said it would intensify the process of replacing the infrastructure, amid shortages.

“The overloading is caused by illegal connections, meter tampering, unauthorised operations, nonpayment and electricity token purchases from ghost vendors. This amid the challenges of the shortage of mini-substations and transformers,” said Eskom spokesperson Amanda Qithi.

Recently the utility reported shortages of equipment because of the high number requiring repairs or replacement, making it difficult to meet demand.

Eskom said it implements control measures such as audits, maintenance, load reduction, education and awareness campaigns to avert failures that lead to unplanned and extended outages.

Due to illegal electricity-related acts, which are rife in Gauteng, the equipment also fails.

“Over the years we repeatedly replaced and repaired failed infrastructure without an equipment replacement process.

“With the non-payments, debt levels, non-technical losses continuing to grow and the operational costs accelerating, the business takes further financial strain as we have to keep repairing, refurbishing or replacing infrastructure that breaks or is frequently vandalised,” said senior manager for customer services in Gauteng Daphne Mokwena.

She said the utility has since intensified the financially sustainable process to ensure return on investment and reduce infrastructure failures and prolonged outages.

The replacement or repair of failed equipment starts with a network audit to determine the cause of failures and extent damage, followed by the removal of illegal connections, fixing of faulty meters and replacement of damaged mini-substations and transformers, depending on availability of materials, which is now a challenge.

To accommodate customers who cannot immediately settle the R6,052.60 in remedial fees, Eskom introduced the deferred payment arrangement (DPA). Customers are required to enter into a DPA and make an initial minimum payment of R500. The balance can be paid off over six months.

Eskom will start to restore power supply when a 60% payment threshold is reached by customers supplied from the affected equipment.

TimesLIVE

