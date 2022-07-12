SIU given green light to probe Midvaal municipality and EC health department

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Eastern Cape department of health and the Midvaal municipality.

The SIU said on Monday the proclamations also gave it the power to recover financial losses suffered by the state or the department or municipality through civil litigation.

In both cases, the probe would look at whether the contracts and payments were fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective and whether guidelines by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury were followed.

The unit would also investigate any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of the department or municipality and any other person or parties involved.

“The SIU investigation on the Eastern Cape department of health will focus on the procurement of or contracting for healthcare risk waste management services.

“The proclamation covers offences which took place between March 1 2018 and July 8 2022, the date of publication of this proclamation, or which took place before March 1 2018 or after the date of the publication of this proclamation.

“The SIU will be probing the Midvaal local municipality on a tender for the rental of a vehicle tracking system, including the installation, monitoring and maintenance of a Web-based live tracking system by or on behalf of the municipality.

“This proclamation covers offences which took place between June 1 2020 and July 8 2022, the date of publication of this proclamation or which took place before June 1 2020 or after the date of the publication of this proclamation.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, the SIU will refer any criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.”

