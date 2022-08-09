Storms leave power outages

Eskom says it has mobilised every available resource to restore widespread damage to the power utility’s infrastructure after a powerful storm swept through parts of the Eastern Cape, including Ndlambe, in the early hours of Monday 8 August.

A significant number of customers in the Eastern Cape, including Ndlambe Municipality, are still experiencing power outages caused by yesterday’s thunderstorms that swept through the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana told Talk of the Town. Mpondwana was responding to questions about the type and extent of damage to electrical infrastructure following a powerful storm that caused flooding and other damage in Ndlambe in the early hours of Monday 8 August 2022.

“The storm caused extensive damage to Eskom’s infrastructure including broken poles, downed tower limbs, lines and fallen trees,” Mpondwana said. “As such we anticipate it will take significant time to restore power.

“However, we have mobilised every available resource to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. Residents are encouraged to treat all electrical equipment’s as live for the full duration of the interruption.”

Mpondwana urged customers to report supply issues using Alfred the Chatbot by connecting to http://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/. Alternatively, download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and iPhone App Store for iPhones. Both these channels allow users to log a fault and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the fault.

“Customers are also encouraged to report the faults at our Contact Centre 08600 37566 or email customerservices@eskom.co.za,” Mpondwana said.

Share this: Tweet



