Crowds gather as Enyobeni Tavern manager set to appear in court

The manager of the infamous Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, where 21 children died on June 26, is appearing in the East London regional court on Friday morning on charges relating to selling alcohol to children.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, was served with a summons to appear in the court in July, while two employees were fined R2, 000 each.

A group of protesters, including Scenery Park residents and parents of the children, were singing outside the court calling for justice.

Nosiphe Malangeni, the mother of Esinako, a Grade 12 pupil from Nompumelelo, said it was saddening that the tavern owner had just been summoned to court and not arrested.

“The tavern owner should be jailed for a very long time. We want justice for our children. Up until today, we don’t know what killed our children,” she said.

DispatchLIVE

