Crowds gather as Enyobeni Tavern manager set to appear in court

By
DispatchLIVE
-

The manager of the infamous Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, where 21 children died on June 26, is appearing in the East London regional court on Friday morning on charges relating to selling alcohol to children.

Protestors outside the East London regional court where Enyobeni Tavern owner Siyakwamkela Ndevu is due to appear on charges relating to selling alcohol to underage children after the death of 21 young patrons on June 26.
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

Siyakwamkela Ndevu, 52, was served with a summons to appear in the court in July, while two employees were fined R2, 000 each.

A group of protesters, including Scenery Park residents and parents of the children, were singing outside the court calling for justice.

Nosiphe Malangeni, the mother of Esinako, a Grade 12 pupil from Nompumelelo, said it was saddening that the tavern owner had just been summoned to court and not arrested.

“The tavern owner should be jailed for a very long time. We want justice for our children. Up until today, we don’t know what killed our children,” she said.

DispatchLIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply