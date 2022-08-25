POLICE COMMISSIONER WELCOMES LIFE SENTENCE HANDED DOWN TO A RAPIST, SIYABULELA JAMANI AND 25 YEARS IN JAIL

Port Alfred: The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed a hefty sentence handed down to a rapist, Siyabulela “Ta Wara” Jamani/Vulindlu aged 25, who was sentenced on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 by the Makhanda High Court.

The court sentenced Jamani/Vulindlu, after his guilty plea following an overwhelming evidence brought by the state against him. It was presented in court, that on Saturday, 12 March 2022 at about 22:00, Jamani/Vulindlu accosted and threatened to stab two girls, who were walking in an bushy area in Port Alfred.

One girl managed to flee, but the other one was unfortunate. The accused stabbed his fifteen-year-old victim and dragged her to a secluded spot, where he repeatedly raped her. He also stole some of her items.

Later on, the injured victim managed to flee and was saved by people, who were shouting and looking for her.

Judge Beshe in handing down a sentence, she noted that the accused was a parolee on a similar offence in 2016, where he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. She sentenced the accused as follows:

– Count One: Attempted murder, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

– Count Two: Rape, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

– Count Three: Aggravated robbery, he was sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment.

Jamani/Vulindlue was declared unfit to possess a firearm. His name is also to be entered into the National Sex Offenders Register.

Lt Gen Mene welcomed the sentence. “This will surely serve as a deterrent to those who do not have respect for women. Police will continue to prioritize cases of Gender Based Violence and Femicide, added Lt Gen Mene.

Share this: Tweet



