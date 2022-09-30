Stance4Charity donates toiletries to local schools

Nomzamo Secondary School was one of two schools that benefited from the Stance4Charity drive on Thursday, September 15.

The toiletries donation was handed over by Stance Cars representatives, Kaylin Prince and Keanen Hendricks. Their first handover was at Port Alfred Junior Secondary School in Station Hill.

Stance 4 Charity founder, Kurt Solomon describes the organisation as a passion project where kids, teenagers and even adults share their passion of “pimping” their cars with dropped suspension and expensive rims, showing off their mechanical talents, graphics and engineering talents. When the non-profit organization (NPO) hosts their annual events, it brings together friends and strangers creating lifetime friendships and sometimes friends even become family as well, he said.

Solomon said “Stance is all about giving back to the community. We do this because we have a passion for it. This way we can show the young generation that there’s more to life than gangsterism and drugs.”

Solomon said hosting events kept the kids off the streets and away from getting involved with criminal activities. “The events inspire kids to one day build their cars or even help them build their dreams of owning a stance car one day. Stance brings unity to the communities. It brings peace and there will always be friendliness among the Stance community,” he said.

“If you had to go see a 16 year old that’s busy working on his car to make it look “nice” for stance you would actually see how happy they are. Even if it means winning a prize at an event keeps them motivated at all times.”

The initiative was registered as an NPO in 2020 as a way to give back to the community and lend a helping hand where needed. The benefiting schools for this charity drive received eight boxes of sanitary towels and three boxes of deodorants for the schools’ learners.

Nomzamo Secondary School teacher, Nomvuzo Kakana accepted the donation expressing much gratitude to the organisation. “It is good to receive the donation from the NPO. It is going to be of help especially to the needy learners and we are very grateful for this donation,” she said

