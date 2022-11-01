When to collect your social grant for November

Millions of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will receive their old age, disability, social relief of distress (SRD) and other grants this week.

Sassa confirmed the dates on which recipients will receive their grants in November. All grants besides the R350 SRD payment can still be collected from post office branches.

According to Sassa, payments will be made in the following order:

Wednesday, November 2 — Old age grants

Thursday, November 3 — Disability grants

Friday, November 4 — All other grants will be paid from this day onwards, including the children’s grant.

Sassa reminded people “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” said the agency.

Where can I collect the payment?

You can collect your R350 SRD grants from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, USave and OK Foods stores

The SA Post Office (Sapo) and Sassa advise those who get the grant to choose this payment option in their applications when applying for the grant.

Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets.

R350 grant extended

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana last week delivered his medium-term budget speech.

He said the R350 SRD grant will be extended by another year until March 31 2024.

The SRD grant was introduced in May 2020 as a temporary measure to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable who were affected by lockdown measures. It has been extended several times since then.

“Discussions on the future of the grant are ongoing and involve very difficult trade-offs and financing decisions.

“Despite the provision made in this budget, I want to reiterate that any permanent extension or replacement will require permanent increases in revenue, reductions in spending elsewhere, or a combination of the two,” said Godongwana.

TimesLIVE

