Fire dancers light up the sky for SPCA

On Saturday, 5 November, there were some sparks at the Guido’s Beach Bar parking lot but these were in support of animals as members of Bloms Entertainment put on a fire poi display in their Anti-Guy Fawkes event in support of the Port Alfred and Ndlambe District SPCA.

Owner of Bloms Entertainment, Richard Blom focused the flames for an enthralling performance. Joining him were fellow fire spinners Skyelar Dacomb and Kyro Mannahime.

“I’ve been doing fire poi since I was 12. A few months back, myself and some friends came together and started our own fire poi group where we get together and have fun and also now do bookings for events,” said Blom.

The owners of Guido’s in Port Alfred offered the venue to the group who had selected the local SPCA as a worthy cause given the effect that fireworks have on animals at this time of the year and especially on Guy Fawkes Day. Members of the public were encouraged to bring food donations to the event and they also received a donation from Kowie Veterinary Clinic.

“We gathered more than 100kg of food for the SPCA. Due to the success of the event and the appreciation of the SPCA and locals, we are going to continue doing such events once a month at Guidos. We love getting the community involved and we are trying to give back as much as we can to our community,” said Blom.

Share this: Tweet



