Strong support for Kenton Child Welfare Fun Run

There was a good turnout for the Kenton Child Welfare Fun Run on Sunday 18 December. This year’s event was sponsored again by Pam Golding Properties – Kenton on Sea who also assisted with a water table at the finish line. A solid cohort of volunteers ensured everything ran smoothly, from registration to safety.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Child Welfare Kenton’s Board secretary, Rowene Johnston told Talk of the Town.

The organisation is responsible for the welfare of 61 foster children, of whom 49 are placed in foster homes. Six children are cared for in Thokomala children’s home in Marselle.

“There is a big need,” said Johnston, “and we’re really grateful for the support.”

If you don’t have money to donate, there are other ways you can help the area’s vulnerable children, Johnston said.

Volunteer your time to provide literacy and mathematics support to primary school children;

Share your family time with children who are in care: take them with you for a trip to the beach etc;

Pass on your pre-loved television set, or pre-loved linen for single beds;

Pass on some shade cloth for the home’s jungle gym.

If you think you could help, please contact Rowene Johnston at 082 344 9709.

