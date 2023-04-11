SA Weather Service warns about hoax video claiming extremely cold conditions in the next 10 days

The SA Weather Service has dismissed a video circulating on social media that claims parts of SA will be hit by extremely cold conditions over the next 10 days.

In a statement on Tuesday, the weather service said the hoax video, which “has circulated previously”, had resurfaced. The video claims parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will experience extreme weather conditions.

“This video is false and misleading. There is no snowfall expected in the next 10 days in the regions mentioned in the video which cites, among others, Witbank, Durban, Mooi River, Johannesburg and Secunda,” the statement reads.

The weather service said rain is expected in the eastern parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A cold front passing south of the country is expected to result in showers and rain along the southwest, the south coast and adjacent interior,” the statement reads.

“While a drop in temperatures is expected in the interior of the Cape provinces, most of the Free State and the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of cold air from the south, the temperatures are expected to start warming in these regions from Sunday 16 April 2023.”

The weather service urged the public to “refrain from sharing this video and spreading misinformation”. It said it is the “authoritative voice of weather” that issues official alerts on its website and social media platforms.

TimesLIVE

