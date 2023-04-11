Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi not fit to stand trial, neurosurgeon testifies

Edeling said the first observation he made during his examination of Agrizzi was of his progressive mental fatigue.

“While talking to me he became more and more tired.”

Edeling said another observation was that there was a need for simplification, explanation and repetition of questions he put to Agrizzi. “Only after that protracted process do you get an answer from him. That is an impairment of cognitive functions.”

Edeling said Agrizzi drifted off-topic when answering a question put to him.

“What this means is he has forgotten what the question was about.”

Edeling said Agrizzi lost attention for no apparent reason. “He has memory failure.”

Edeling also said Agrizzi’s mind focused on concrete things. The neurosurgeon said he had asked Agrizzi to write down about what was wrong with him.

“He did not have a presence of mind to tell me about these things.”

When Agrizzi’s lawyer Daniel Witz asked Edeling about the cause of these, Edeling said: “Brain damage. Typical expression of brain damage, especially frontal lobe damage.”

Edeling was asked to make observations of Agrizzi as he appeared on the screen.

“Before the interruption, he was getting supplemental oxygen through nasal prongs.

“I observed his mouth was open all the time. It means not enough oxygen goes into his lungs, I advised the caregiver to keep his mask on. That appears to me to be useful.”

Agrizzi has not been able to attend court since October 2020 in one of the two cases he is facing, because of illness.

In that case, Agrizzi was charged with corruption in connection with kickbacks worth R800,000 to former ANC MP Vincent Smith, allegedly received from Bosasa in exchange for his political influence and protection.

In the tender fraud case, Agrizzi is co-accused alongside former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, the department’s former CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.

