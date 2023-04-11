Former Bosasa COO Agrizzi not fit to stand trial, neurosurgeon testifies

Dr Herman Edeling says Agrizzi has memory failure and brain damage
The inquiry into former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s fitness to stand trial was cut short as he became unconscious and fell during court proceedings he attended virtually from his home on Tuesday.
After Agrizzi became unconscious and fell at about 12.19pm, he was attended to by a paramedic at his home. The Pretoria high court case was adjourned until 2pm to determine if it is possible to continue with the inquiry.
The court heard on the first day of the scheduled six-day inquiry that Agrizzi was neurologically not fit to stand trial. This was the conclusion made by neurosurgeon Dr Herman Edeling, who examined Agrizzi in March last year.
The inquiry regarding Agrizzi’s failure to appear before court since he was charged in 2020 is in two parts.
The first is an application by the state based on section 67 (2)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act. The section provides that the court before which the matter is pending shall declare the bail provisionally cancelled and the bail money provisionally forfeited to the state, and issue a warrant for the arrest of the accused.
Another is based on section 342A of the same act that empowers the court to investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings, which appears to be unreasonable and could inconvenience the accused, the state or a witness.