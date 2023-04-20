Local tattoo artist needs funds for MRI, back surgery

Tattoo artist, Nicky Bezuidenhout who runs the Lucky Bean tattoo and sewing shop in Van der Riet Street in Port Alfred’s CBD is appealing for donations for her MRI scan and a possible back operation.

Nicky moved to Port Alfred two years ago when her husband was appointed as head chef at the MyPond Hotel, and she then opened up her tattoo/sewing shop soon after.

“I have been in constant pain for around three years now, I’m not sure how I injured myself but when the pain originally started I didn’t think it was a big thing, I thought it would go away after a week or two,” Nicky told TOTT.

“Weeks became months and now it’s over three years and it has not gotten better, it only gets worse. I have been to four different GPs, a physiotherapist and a chiropractor, nothing has helped,” she said. Following multiple doctor visits, she eventually consulted with a neurosurgeon, Dr Jack Finestone at the Greenacres hospital in Gqeberha who booked her for an MRI. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body. It is used to detect soft-tissue injuries.

The cost of an MRI scan is R10 000 and if Bezuidenhout needs a back operation, she will need between R150 000 to R200 000 more.

Nicky’s medical scheme does not cover a lot of the costs of the MRI and at the moment she is trying to raise funds for an MRI that needs to be done on her back to find a solution to her back pain. “It has taken a toll on my life as I can’t be as productive as I would like to be, because I am in constant pain, and any extra usual activity results in extraordinary pain,” she said.

“The community here in Port Alfred have been amazingly welcoming ever since we moved here from North West, and we have made a life here. I love my little shop and we love this little town. Without help from anyone I will have to close my shop and sell all my tattoo and sewing equipment that I have spent most of my life putting together. I don’t have much and even if I did sell everything I have, I still would not have enough money to have an operation, if it is necessary,” Nicky said.

“After I have done the MRI the neurosurgeon will be able to give me some options on how to fix it, if it is possible for it to be fixed. I have another appointment with him in May. Once I have had the MRI done and he’s seen it he can tell me whether I need a back operation,” she said.

Currently, Nicky is doing a raffle with three different prizes to be won. These raffles are to raise money for the MRI scan, neurosurgeon appointment fees and transport costs. The raffle tickets cost R30 and R20 and R20 each. The first prize of the R30 raffle is a R1000 voucher at Lucky Bean Tattoos, the second prize of the R20 raffle is a R500 voucher at Rise Café with a free bottle of wine, and the last R20 raffle is a R500 voucher at Kekkel en Kraal butchery. The draw will take place on Sunday, April 30.

Should she need to have an operation done, she will have to raise more funds.

