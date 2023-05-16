Wednesday, May 17, 2023
HomeNewsCourts and crimeFast food outlet robbed at gunpoint
Courts and crimeLocal NewsFeatured

Fast food outlet robbed at gunpoint

Faith Qinga
By Faith Qinga
0
20
Image: Ben Stansall/AFP

Port Alfred’s KFC branch was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night, May 14.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said no one was injured during the robbery and the suspects had fled on foot.

“It is alleged that on Sunday 14 May at about 9.40pm the  complainant was busy cashing up when an unknown male entered a fast food outlet in Biscay Road in Port Alfred,” said Naidu.

“When she turned around, she noticed the male behind the counter with a firearm in his hand. He ordered the complainant to open the safe. Another suspect then walked in and took everyone’s cell phones. Cash was taken from the safe. The complainant and staff were locked in the store room,” she said.   

When TOTT contacted KFC head office  for comment, we were referred to the area coach, Michael Maranga who said the company policy doesn’t allow him to speak to media.

A case of business robbery is under investigation.

Previous article
Thabo Bester expected to join court proceedings virtually
Faith Qinga
Faith Qinga
RELATED ARTICLES

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Talk of the Town, in Port Alfred, serves Ndlambe and Makana with news, from school events to sport and is the ideal advertising vehicle for your business.