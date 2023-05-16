Fast food outlet robbed at gunpoint

Port Alfred’s KFC branch was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night, May 14.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said no one was injured during the robbery and the suspects had fled on foot.

“It is alleged that on Sunday 14 May at about 9.40pm the complainant was busy cashing up when an unknown male entered a fast food outlet in Biscay Road in Port Alfred,” said Naidu.

“When she turned around, she noticed the male behind the counter with a firearm in his hand. He ordered the complainant to open the safe. Another suspect then walked in and took everyone’s cell phones. Cash was taken from the safe. The complainant and staff were locked in the store room,” she said.

When TOTT contacted KFC head office for comment, we were referred to the area coach, Michael Maranga who said the company policy doesn’t allow him to speak to media.

A case of business robbery is under investigation.

