Warming up for a night to remember

Talk of the Town dropped by on rehearsals for Sha-Loui Dance School’s first show of the year this week. On Thursday May 18, dancers were putting in the final touches to their performances.

The dance school’s show will be focused on Ballroom and Latin and you can watch it at the Port Alfred High School hall tomorrow at 6pm.

Saturday evening promises to be nothing short of full entertainment, says choreographer, Kyle Badenhorst: the school’s students and dance teachers will be showing off all genres of dance including Ballroom, Broadway, Commercial Dance, Contemporary, Latin, Hip Hop, Spanish and Latin Combo to name a few.

If the rehearsals are anything to go by, this will be a show to remember with exciting Rumba routines and a waltz showstopper with a Scottish theme to look out for.

Another exciting factor for this year is that two students have choregoraphed one of the hip hop dance routines.

“The excitement of the kids and their keenness for dance has grown so much,” Badenhorst said. “Whereas [in the beginning] they wanted to dance just to dance, now they’re getting technically more advanced. They’re practicing more at home so it’s not just something they do [only at the dance school] it’s becoming more of a passion now which is amazing to see.”

There are no bookings for the show and tickets will only be available at the door for R60 per adult and R30 for children under the age of 10. Attendees are encouraged to stay to socialise and party after the show as a tuck shop and bar with a card machine will be available.

