Continue to boil Makhanda water

Chlorination has been boosted at the one operational water treatment plant in Makhanda; however residents have been advised to continue boiling water before drinking it. New tests show that although there is no e.coli in water coming from Makhanda’s treatment works, excessively high levels of the bacterium are still present at certain sites in the town. Meanwhile, pumping capacity has been reduced to 6.1 megalitres with a single working pump serving the entire town. As of Saturday June 10, the supply to residents and businesses was reduced from six hours every third day, to every fourth day.

A letter of non-compliance issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation to Makana Municipality at the end of April raised the alarm: tests earlier this year had shown the presence of e.coli in Makhanda’s water at certain sampling points. This required follow-up testing, which had not been done, DWS said.

Makana responded by issuing a boil water notice, along with conducting a water safety awareness drive in parts of the town, as well as partnering with Rhodes University to immediately conduct follow-up testing at certain sites.

Amatola Water and the Sarah Baartman District Environmental Health Department also sampled and tested water from those sites. This was done in order to more quickly identify the cause of the failures, Makana Municipality said in a statement issued Friday June 9.

“The previous microbiological failures that were initially identified prompted Makana Municipality to increase chlorine dosing at both the Treatment Works and the reservoirs over the past few weeks,” spokesperson Anele Mjekula said.

Data was attached to the media release that indicated a decrease in E. coli levels at certain sites.

“Test results showed that all water exiting the JKWTW did not show the presence of E. coli,” Mjekula said. “It is believed that the current hotspots where E. coli is still present may be associated with contamination from groundwater as the water travels from the reservoirs to the water usage points.”

This indicated that some areas might still be contaminated.

“Residents are urged to continue taking precautions as indicated in the Boil Water Notice that was issued by the Municipality,” Mjekula said.

According to the national standard for drinking water, SANS 241, no quantity of E.coli is acceptable. A chart attached to the Friday June 9 media release shows the most recent results of testing for E.coli. Makana/Rhodes sampled the water on May 29 and June 4; Amatola Water on May 29 and the District Environmental Health Service on June 1.

According to the chart, the most recent tests on water at the military base shows a bacterial count of 156 units per 100ml; Tested on May 29, the Grahamstown Police Station site tested at 221; however, on June 4, there was no E.coli at that site. The Raglan Road Clinic supply gave a reading of 4 on May 29 but had cleared by June 4. At the Indoor Sport Centre the E.coli count decreased from 250 to 16 from1 to 4 June; the Extension 10 tap from 250 to 14.

Commenting on the latest statement, however, Makana Residents Association interim chairperson Philip Machanick said it raised more questions than answers.

“This is the first I’ve heard of chlorination at reservoirs,” said Machanick. “This could be necessary as the chlorine levels degrade after the water leaves the plant and you need a sufficient level in the lines to kill bacteria. The system as originally designed didn’t have water sitting for two days without being released. Nor was there an east-west transfer line. So it’s plausible that chlorine is depleting too much and should be topped up at one or more reservoirs.

However, he said, “The only chlorination infrastructure we’re aware of is at the water plants. Is anyone monitoring chlorine levels anywhere outside the plants?

“Also, how is groundwater contamination entering the system? Could it also be from sewer leaks? At joins leaky when not pressurised? These claims raise more questions than they answer.”

Concern grows about faecal contamination

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda on Saturday June 10 confirmed to Talk of the Town that there is still no recorded case of cholera in the Sarah Baartman District.

E.coli bacteria in water testing results indicate contamination by human or animal faeces. While no cases of cholera have been reported in The Eastern Cape, the devastating outbreak in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria has focused public awareness on the risks of sewage-contaminated water or food.

In a statement on Thursday June 8, the national Department of Health said that together with various stakeholders, it continued to make “significant progress” in response to the cholera outbreak to contain the spread of the disease and that investigations into the causes of the outbreaks were ongoing. More than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms had been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals, the Department said on Thursday.

The country had recorded a total of 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces between February 1 and June 6 2023. Most cases were recorded in Gauteng (152) followed by Free State (9). Other provinces reporting positive cases were Limpopo (1), Mpumalanga (1) and North West (3).

By June 8, 31 people had died from the disease: 29 in Gauteng and one each in Free State and Mpumalanga.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling and preparing food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection.

Never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected first, the Department of Health advises.

