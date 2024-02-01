Plans in place for voter registration weekend

The Electoral Commission in the Eastern Cape Province says all plans are in place to deliver the second general registration weekend on February 3 and 4, 2024.

In the Eastern Cape, 4868 voting stations are set to be operational from 8am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are unable to visit the station in-person you can register for the first time or change/ update your details on the voters roll from the comfort of your own home by clicking on https://registertovote.elections.org.za.

The IEC had been running intensive programmes to encourage the youth to register to vote in the upcoming elections, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday February 1.

Currently there were 46 768 in the 18-21-year age group on the provincial voters roll.

“The majority of these youth will hopefully be voting for the first time in the NPE2024 elections. A total of 298 768 (57,9%) females and 217 779 (42,1%) males heeded the call to register to vote during 18-19 November 2023 registration weekend,” the IEC said.

The numbers

There are currently 3 356 891 registered voters in the Eastern Cape.

STATS SA2022 survey reflects a population of 4 061 045 of voting age in the Eastern Cape, meaning 82.66% of those eligible have registered in the province. By comparison, Limpopo’s registration stands at 77.2% and KwaZulu-Natal 75.0%.

The Eastern Cape’s correctional facilities have yielded 1662 new registrations to date, with registration continuing today. The main challenge is that many inmates do not have their ID documents with them.

There are 704 154 eligible citizens of the Eastern Cape who have not yet registered in order to vote.

The IEC urged those eligible to respond and get registered: “This is your democracy: own it!”

Register where you live, vote where you are registered

Potential voters appearing on the voters’ roll must ensure they are registered correctly.

In the upcoming national and provincial elections 2024, it is necessary to vote where you are registered. The IEC is appealing to the public to check that their details are correct by either visiting their registration station or by going to https://registertovote.elections.org.za.

No substantial challenges were predicted, the IEC said.

Contingency plans are in place to assist the IEC Eastern Cape if and when an unexpected situation arises. There is no rain expected, with the exception of possible thunder storms late on Sunday afternoon – “hopefully this will be after the closure time of 5pm”.

To find out where you should be registered click on the IEC’s Voting Station Finder here

To check whether you are on the Voters Roll click on the UEC’s Registration Status Checker here

