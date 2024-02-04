The Show is coming – book the date!

Mark the dates in your diary: the 2024 Bathurst Agricultural Show from March 22-24 2024 is going to be even better than before. That’s according to show president Neil Scott, who says show patrons can expect the best and oldest BAS traditional activities and attractions – but also a lot that is different.

During the past year, there have been important changes and upgrades to the grounds and infrastructure. Starting with the very basics. New piping ad upgrades to the on-site reservoirs mean an improved and more secure water supply. And toilet facilities are among the many insfrastructure upgrades.

Regular visitors to the show will discover that the layout of stalls and activities has changed quite a lot, including the addition of a country market area, where visitors can buy fresh produce and hand-made goods.

Also different from previous years will be the parking arrangements: exhibitors will have a separate parking area from the public parking, which will again be manage by two local sports clubs.

Ticket prices have been set at R85 for adults, R50 for pensioners, R60 for children under 16 and R250 fior a family of four.

Now here’s something you definitely need to know: For a fee of R150, you can become a Friend of the Bathurst Agricultural Society. You then get all the advantages of being a full, paid-up member, except voting rights. Best of all, you get into the show for free.

Making life easier for young families will be a crèche facility for children under 6, supervised by qualified professionals. There will also be a stronger focus on child-specific entertainbment, Scott says.

Talk of the Town is a local media partner of the Bathurst Agricultural Show, and in consultation with the BAS marketing team, during the next eight weeks we’ll be taking you through some of the highlights of this year’s show, and remnding you of the show traditions you love. We’ll be sharing the inside track on:

‘Expo’-style stalls – tractors, farm machinery, industrial equipment and tools, and cars

‘Browsable’ stalls – Home & Garden, Art; Country Market

Large and small livestock: cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens

Horses – showjumping, dressage, a Boerperd demonstration and power jumping

Entertainment (sppolier: the Sunshine Rockers and Dave Brunette as well as the St Andrew’s Pre marimbas and the popular Graeme College Steel Band are part of the mix)

Fantastic once-off events including the Woody Cape wildlife auction; the Safire-sponsored lawnmower race; the tractor parade,; the vintage and classic car parade; a motorbike parade; the thrilling Pig & Whistle Power Jump event; and a Working on Fire demo,

Activities hosted by the Bathurst Agricultural Museum, including traditional maize-grinding and bread-baking;

A run-down of what to expect (and when) from the Pineapple Association

Talk of the Town will publish a full programme of events in our Thursday March 21 issue that will also be available at the showgrounds. In it, you’ll also find a map of the venue, and details of stalls and activities you shouldn’t miss.

“We’re hoping for good weather – but it won’t be the Bathurst Show if it doesn’t rain a bit on at least one show day!” Scott said.

