Support takes young artist a long way

A former Jehovah Jireh Haven youth Elijah Siphenathi Dike is overcoming tremendous adversity on the road to making great strides as an artist.

The 23-year-old budding artist’s work can be seen in major developments in the Kenton-On-Sea area and his artistic slant is adorning the walls of a new development in Kenton to much acclaim.

Dike was brought to the Jehovah Jireh Haven home in Alexandria at just seven months old by social development social workers in 2001 and quickly won the hearts of the orphanage, said its co-founder Molly Bam.

“He [Dike} had been a very quiet baby and was quick to crawl and walk and his first words were … ‘dadda’, in fact he called everyone dadda’,” said Bam.

Dike attended the Wentzelpark pre-school in Alexandria and after graduating from primary school, started his high school education at Alexandria High.

“Right through his growing up years, he would always have a piece of paper and pencil or crayons in his hand. He would be busy drawing even on the walls. I always called him Jehovah Jireh’s little artist,” said Bam fondly.

“His drawings were somehow so different from the other children. Even his stick men always had eyebrows and clothing on. He was a very quiet and calm boy … and when he turned 17 he went to stay with his aunt in the township,” she added.

Bam said the orphanage had never lost contact with Dike and every Christmas he would spend time with them.

“I am so proud of him, and thank God for our son. After leaving school he carried on with his vision of becoming an artist. We are all very proud of him and wish him all the blessings for the future and his career as an artist,” added Bam.

Dike is mindful of the difficult road he has negotiated in his ongoing efforts to follow a career as an artist, but is not unaware of the debt of gratitude he owes the Bams and Jehovah Jireh.

“Not a day goes by where I am not moved to show my love and appreciation to Molly Agnes Bam for encouraging me and for always believing in me and for all the people who have put me on the map … and for all those people who have stood by my side,” said Dike in his heartfelt message. Not a second goes by without me thinking of you and loving you.

“And to my supporters, thank you for always sending me amazing messages that I can reflect on. Even though I don’t always respond know that your words mean a lot and lifts up the name Alexandria because that’s where raw talent comes from,” said Dike.

Dike is indeed a raw talent and though he doesn’t have any formal tertiary qualification as yet in his chosen career, local businesses are lining up to secure his services for beautifying projects through his work of art, in the area.

Last month Dike successfully completed artwork on the interior of a new shopping centre in Kenton, and surprised everyone with his talent. “This project has come to an end having met different personalities and building friendships while working in a very busy environment. I didn’t expect to pull it off but I did,” said an excited Dike.

“A young man all the way from Alexandria breaking barriers is a huge achievement … and although I don’t have any certificates all I can say is my success is a result that leaves me with questions I can’t even answer … but all I can say is, if only my grandfather was alive to witness the talent I inherited from him … and I will continue to push with this talent to honour him.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 4, 2024 . The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

