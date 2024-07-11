PA Rotary Club gives out awards to leading achievers

Rotary Club of Port Alfred hosted an induction dinner at Royal Alfred Marina on Tuesday June 18 to usher in new president Rene Mouton. Several other members won various awards in recognition for spearheading community projects. Past president Carol Oliver gave a summary of projects finalised in 2023, thanking sponsors and members for their good work before inducting Mouton. The incoming president says Rotary Port Alfred already they have a series of projects lined up to be announced at a later date.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 4, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

TOP AWARD: Ray Oliver receives the Rotarian of the Year trophy from wife and past president, Carol Oliver. Picture: MARK CARRELS IN THE AUDIENCE: Roger Carthew, left, Nomawethu Ngangqu, Sandi and Mike Peter enjoy the Rotary Club of Port Alfred induction dinner at the Royal Alfred Marina. Picture ; MARK CARRELS WELL DESERVED: Jo Wilmot of Sunshine Coast Tourism received an award from past Rotary PA president, Carol Oliver, right, for a club member who served the community well during the past year. Picture: MARK CARRELS DUE RECOGNITION: Carol Lynne Mewse and Carey Webster from NSRI Survival Swimming Sunshine Coast both received the Paul Harris award for their community projects at a Rotary Club of Port Alfred induction dinner at Royal Alfred Marina on Tuesday June 18. Picture: MARK CARRELS

Share this: Tweet



