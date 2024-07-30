Klipfontein’s Gray wins Mrs Africa Tourism pageant title

Former Klipfontein resident, Myrtle Gray, has notched up another prestigious accolade after being crowned Mrs Tourism International Africa 2024 at a tourism pageant competition in Thailand.

The Mrs Tourism International Pageant last month saw 17 contestants from countries across the globe vie for the International Tourism title. “I may not have won the top prize but I am proud to be the Africa winner during my unforgettable experience in Thailand,” said Gray.

Gray, 48, who is also currently enjoying her reign as Mrs Tourism SA 2024, thanks to her winning the Mrs Africa Classic 2024 pageantry competition earlier this year, is adding impetus to her goals of raising awareness of neglected, abandoned and abused women and children.

Gray is well-known for her humanitarian work among the needy and the elderly, and is also an advocate for vulnerable and abused children and women.

“Taking part in the Thailand paegant was an honour beyond my wildest dreams,” she said on her return to Johannesburg 10 days ago.

“Witnessing the plight of neglected, abandoned and abused children left me deeply saddened and evoked a sense of melancholy within me.”

This followed a visit to an orphanage in Thailand where 470 children are cared for by monks.

“These children from broken families, or teenage parents unable to provide for them and incarcerated parents, each had a heartbreaking story to tell and helped me reflect on my own privilege and gratitude,” said Gray.

“My heart ached for the children back in Africa as I walked among these children and realised that this issue transcends borders and is a global challenge that that must be addressed with urgency and compassion.”

Gray waxes lyrical about the competition itself, having established strong connections with delegates from Japan, India, Thailand, New Zealand, Nepal and the Philippines which she felt could benefit tourism initiatives in her own country, South Africa.

“As much as I was a contestant, I also saw myself as a tourist in a foreign land, eager to absorb knowledge from each of the women representing 17 nations,” said Gray. While language barriers posed a challenge at times with contestants from Hong Kong, Macau and Korea, we overcame this obstacle through the use of technology.”

Gray described the sightseeing opportunities as “truly extraordinary and during our visit we had the opportunity to explore exquisite temples and to participate in a photoshoot showcasing traditional Thai cultural attire”.

Gray said each of the contestants had the opportunity to showcase their respective countries via a two-minute talent performance.

“I had brought a drum along with me and demonstrated my dancing and drumming skills. Following this we had private interviews with the judges. With my crowning as Africa winner, I feel like I have achieved a personal victory that resonates with my vision and mission.”

Gray was especially moved by the national costume photo shoot during competition with Nelson Mandela’s legacy featuring prominently during proceedings.

“My beautiful costume designed by Shifting Sands African Couture with chains on the garment reminiscent of those worn by Nelson Mandela during his imprisonment, helped us reflect on the burden of history. This was a powerful moment that left me feeling humbled by the freedom I have.”

“My trip to Thailand was not only for competition purposes but a leaning and sharing experience. I am eager to begin my journey and work towards promoting the sector and education and community development through my Mrs Africa Tourism title.”

Gray said she had entered the International competition with the primary goal of showcasing the tourism Industry in South Africa and the entire Africa continent on the global stage.

“I understood that this chance would help me to play a role in advocating for a sustainable environment a promising future for our tourism industry and the advancement of our economy. This progress would entail generating additional employment opportunities, lowering crime rates and fostering economic prosperity.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Africa Pageants for providing me with the opportunity to showcase my talents and to represent our country. “

Gray said she will be visiting her home village, Klipfontein, for two weeks at the end of the year and is keen to network with interested parties to showcase and promote the Sunshine Coast as a tourism destination to the country and beyond.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 11, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

