Mary Waters reign at Wentzel Park sports day

Alexandria High School hosted young up-and-coming rugby and netball talent from six high schools during a sports day at Alexandria’s Wentzel Park on Saturday.

The crack Mary Waters High school rugby side emerged 23-7 winners of the final against Asherville Senior Secondary of Graaff-Reinet. Alexandria High won the netball final.

The inaugural sports day which focused on netball and rugby was hailed a “huge success” by Alexandria High’s rugby head coach Ricky Williams.

“We initially were supposed to play a match against Asherville … but I thought, why don’t we invite one or two other teams,” said Williams. “However, before we knew it, more teams made inquiries and soon we had a total of five teams wanting to participate,” said Williams.

“Even though Alexandria High did not win the tournament … rugby definitely was the winner because being a sports day, it was all about drawing the community together, which we did successfully,” he added.

Williams said due to the late decision to attract more teams, meant the tournament was organised in quick turnaround time over a two-week period, but the positive response from the community had contributed to a very successful hosting of the sports day.

A visit to the grounds by Talk of the Town revealed a vibrant atmosphere with young cheering fans filling up the stands close to the field, others browsing food stalls selling refreshments while music blared from speakers and teams and coaches organising and spurring on players from the sidelines.

“We organised stalls selling refreshments and other items … and we managed to raise much-needed funds for the school,” said Williams.

The six participating schools were Alexandria High, Asherville SS, Bonzai from Gqeberha, Mary Waters High of Makhanda, Ukhanyo Secondary of Alexandria and Port Alfred’s Mzansi rugby academy.

Williams who doubles as a Grade 10 and Grade 12 teacher when he is not coaching rugby at the school, says it is difficult to attract educators to organised sport at schools such as Alexandria High.

“We are a no fees school and though I had one fellow teacher assisting, it is difficult to attract more educators to take an interest in sport as there is no extra remuneration once the teaching function has finished for the day,” said Williams.

“The community really came through for us with parents supporting the children and creating a great atmosphere around the field of play. I was not really surprised though by the turnout, despite having to organise the day in double-quick time.”

Williams said the community was desperate to watch and be involved in organised sport. “Alexandria is a rugby-playing area and the children take to it easily … people here are hungry to watch and play sport.

“Now that the Springboks are playing well and leading the way in world rugby, every kid who plays rugby in our areas wants to get somewhere in the game.”

A committed Williams who said he had purchased trophies out of his own pocket from a supplier in Gqeberha for the tournament winners, said there was a need to divert children away from the drugs scourge in Alexandria.

“Once they are under my hands and start playing rugby, we see positive change in some of the children, with parents even thanking us because the game of rugby had transformed their kids in a positive way.”

Williams said however costs of running a bigger and even better tournament had cost implications, saying support from local businesses would be appreciated as there were plans afoot to make it an annual event.

