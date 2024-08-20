SA domestic workers facing economic hardship and mental health challenges, new report says

According to the report, inflation and the broader cost-of-living crisis are taking an immense financial and mental toll on South Africa’s domestic workers.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

New findings from the seventh annual SweepSouth report on pay and working conditions for domestic work have revealed that South African domestic workers are facing economic hardship and mental health challenges, painting a stark picture of the sector.

Despite a slight increase in earnings, the soaring cost of living has left domestic workers struggling to make ends meet. Job losses, fuelled by economic pressures, have worsened the situation, leading to widespread financial insecurity and deteriorating mental health.

SweepSouth Group COO Luke Kannemeyer said the 2024 SweepSouth report underscores the complexities and challenges within South Africa’s domestic work sector.

“While positive trends in earnings and savings offer glimmers of hope, the persistent issues of low wages, job insecurity, safety concerns and mental health struggles highlight the urgent need for collaborative action. The data in the report only captures part of the consequences of job losses, which can push domestic workers and their families into precarious circumstances. Navigating the challenges ahead will require strong leadership and decisive action,” he said.

The report, based on survey responses from more than 5,600 workers, reveals that the domestic workforce remains predominantly female (92%), with most workers between the ages of 26 and 41 (64%).

It also underlines the critical role domestic workers play in their communities, with 83% the sole financial support in their household. The average number of dependants remains high at four, underscoring their immense financial responsibility.

According to the report, inflation and the broader cost-of-living crisis are taking an immense financial and mental toll on South Africa’s domestic workers.

The report, which has tracked progress in the pay and working conditions of domestic workers since 2018, also reveals that living costs for the average domestic worker have increased by 15% in the past year, dwarfing the five per cent earnings increase they accrued over the same period.

Further, it shows that issues that arose at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, including lower job availability, remain stubbornly persistent.

It also reveals that repercussions from the Covid-19 pandemic are evident in the domestic labour industry, where employment has stabilised at about 850,000, 15% less than it was at the pre-pandemic high.

About 36% of employed respondents reported losing some work due to employer affordability, while 21% of respondents lost full employment in the last year due to affordability (25%) and employer relocation (34%).

Moreover, 75% of respondents were unable to save money monthly. While there’s a positive trend towards savings and pension participation, 35% of domestic workers are in debt, with a third feeling trapped in a hopeless repayment cycle.

According to the report, deep-seated financial stress has a significant effect on the mental health of domestic workers.

Some 16% of respondents reported a decline in the past year, primarily due to unemployment, financial stress and family problems.

Lourandi Kriel, CEO of SweepSouth, said the figures outlined in the report make for sobering reading.

“They also underline how critical economic reform will be if South Africa is to be a mentally healthy country where all inhabitants live in comfortable dignity,” Kriel said.

The report found that while 42% of domestic workers have completed high school, and an additional 15% have pursued higher education, a thirst for learning remains strong. A significant 85% expressed a desire to continue their education if resources allowed. For those who transitioned to different jobs, 39% reported better pay and 70% experienced improved or similar treatment.

To address these challenges, SweepSouth suggested several courses of action, including enforcing labour laws more rigorously and exploring innovative solutions for compliance in private homes, considering diverse work arrangements and vulnerable groups.

SweepSouth also believes improving access to ongoing education and training for domestic workers is important.

“Government, employers and the private sector must collaborate to provide affordable education, flexible scheduling, financial assistance and technology access,” said Kriel.

It has also advised investing in mental support, including accessible services, training for community leaders and safe spaces for women.

It recommends increased support for workers facing abuse through education, reporting mechanisms and material assistance for survivors.

Fostering collaboration among government, private sector and civil society to drive data-driven solutions and advocate for the rights and wellbeing of domestic workers is also recommended.

