Creativity meets tech in coding programme

“You must never, never, never give up” was the song of the day at the ‘Recyclebot builders’ coding and robotics programme. This is a joint initiative between Global Leading Light Initiative (GLLI), Makhanda CMC Education District, Industrial Development Cooperation and Leva Foundation.

“The ‘Recyclebot builders’ coding and robotics programme is an initiative that aims to inspire a love for STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) in children from grade R to 3, foster critical thinking, creativity and provide accessible robotics education using reusable materials” said Dieudonne Allo the CEO of GLLI.

The programme consisted of six schools from across the Ndlambe municipal area: Kuyasa Combined School, Mtyobo Primary School, Dambuza Primary School, Port Alfred Primary School, Klipfontein Primary School and Ekuphumleni Primary School. Selected teachers from these 6 schools took part in a boot camp training with the Leva Foundation.

The Tangible Africa programme by the Leva Foundation is a comprehensive STEM initiative that teaches children robotics, coding, design thinking, and renewable energy through hands-on activities. Over four days, the teachers learned about force, built a rollercoaster, created a balloon-powered car and pulley system, constructed an electric maze, and developed coding skills through a game. They also explored wind and water energy, building a hydraulic water system, and presented their models, demonstrating their understanding of the concepts. The programme aims to empower children to think creatively, develop innovative solutions, and acquire essential skills for the future.

“The Department of Education in Sarah Baartman District provided the in-service training for the instruction of Coding and Robotics subjects. They are supporting the procurement of robotics tools. The department has aided towards the identification of suitable schools, in communicating with the said school principals and ensuring the availability of subject teachers” GLLI Public Relations and Communications Officer Luthango Ngqokoqwane said.

The Industrial Development Corporation is this initiative’s funding donor.

Tangible Africa and Leva Foundation conducted the coding workshop which introduced coding through a block coding game called Rangers. GLLI partnered with Leva Foundation who provided schools with coding kits used throughout the training process.

Mrs Bishneen Kiviets who is an teacher at Port Alfred Primary had this to say: “On behalf of all educators and HODs I want to extend our gratitude and appreciation for the programme.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, July 18, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

