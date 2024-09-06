EC’s top horses, riders showcased in Bathurst

Bathurst played host to the Eastern Cape Showing Championships from 8-11 August 2024, where some of the finest horses in the region competed for top honours. The event, held at the Bathurst Showgrounds, was a highlight of the local equestrian calendar and drew both participants and spectators eager to experience the competition.

Organised by the Eastern Cape branch of the South African Showing Association (SASA), the annual championship welcomed competitors from across the province, including East London, Port Elizabeth, and Makhanda.

Show convenor and member of the SASA EC committee, Cate Pike, expressed her delight at the event’s success. “It was a privilege to host the prestigious championships in Bathurst once again. The community’s support, particularly from the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) and Bathurst Riding Club (BRC), was instrumental in making this event a success,” she said.

Approximately 30 competitors showcased around 35 horses across various classes, with participants ranging from children and juniors to adults. The event coincided with the Bathurst Country Affair, an annual festival that brought additional visitors to the showgrounds, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere.

Highlights of the championships included the Open Championships, breed classes, working riding, and working hunter championships, as well as the in-hand classes. “The in-hand classes saw strong participation, which is crucial for the development of young horses,” Pike noted. The transformation classes, which allow grooms to showcase their skills in the ring, were another standout feature.

A poignant moment during the championships was the dedication of a new trophy in memory of Angela Liesenberg, an integral member of the Bathurst riding community who had a deep love for the showgrounds. The trophy, dedicated to Angela’s memory, was awarded to the Novice Adult Working Hunter. This year, it was presented to Kylie Burger riding her stallion, Dark Intentions. The presentation was made by Angela’s daughter-in-law, Kirsty Liesenberg, adding a special touch to the ceremony.

The SASA EC awards dinner was held at the beautiful Summerhill venue, providing an entertaining setting to honour the champions of the past year and celebrate the achievements of the equestrian community. Pike extended her gratitude to the sponsors who made the event possible, including MGH, Lovisalife, Candysmith, PE Saddlery, and other generous supporters.

For full results and highlights, visit the event’s Facebook page titled EC SHOWING CHAMPS FESTIVAL 2024 – Bathurst.

ABOUT SHOWING

Showing is a traditional English riding discipline in which horses are judged on conformation, training or schooling, manners, specific type, turnout, and overall appearance.

It is about finding the most beautiful horses that also serve as a prime example for their breed or specific type. Different types, for example, would include show riding or working riding horses, hunter types that are solid and dependable in the country, or a hack, which is a horse specifically chosen for elegance, movement, and looks.

Classes can be breed-specific, such as those limited to registered thoroughbred, warmblood, or Arabian horses, for example, while others may differentiate between mares, geldings, and stallions, or between ponies and horses.

Participants will have spent years on breeding, schooling, feeding, and preparing. This culminates in the final hours of grooming, spitting, and polishing that will all come down to those few minutes in the ring in which you need to dazzle the judge.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 15, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

