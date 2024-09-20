Local Government discusses GBV in municipalities

Ndlambe Municipality hosted the Eastern Cape edition of the Special National Women’s Commission (SWC) Lekgotla of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), at the Royal St Andrews Hotel on Wednesday August 28. The two-day event, themed “Ending the Scourge of Gender-Based Violence in Local Government” aimed to promote gender equality and create safe spaces within municipalities. Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso welcomed all the guests, including representatives from various districts and municipalities.

SALGA’s Provincial Chairperson, Mesuli Ngqondwana, delivered a heartfelt opening speech, urging female leaders to lead with strength and unity. The lekgotla featured various speakers who shared their views and opinions on challenges faced by women in society and the workplace.

The event successfully highlighted the need for continued efforts to promote gender equality and ended with a renewed commitment from Ndlambe Municipality to support women’s development and end gender-based violence.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 12, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

