Orchestra of conversation creativity

PIET MARAIS

The Thicket Festival, held at the Summerhill Guest Farm in Bathurst over the weekend, featured an impressive fusion of acoustic innovation and conservation. An unexpectedly large group of about 150 enthusiasts joined in, demonstrating their strong attachment to the thickets and biodiversity in their local forests.

“We unexpectedly have so many people, all the chairs are filled and groups standing all over, even outside the open doors, it makes me quite nervous,” exclaimed Nicholaus Huchzermeyer, chairperson of Friend of Waters Meeting when he opened the meeting.

The program featured a diverse lineup of speakers and presentations, each contributing to the overarching theme of conservation and environmental awareness. Highlights included talks on the role of acoustic environments in wildlife preservation, and innovative approaches to habitat restoration.

“The Song of the Thicket” by Franco Schoeman delved into the intricate sounds of the thicket, drawing parallels to the majestic calls of elephants, and emphasising the importance of acoustic environments in conservation. Duncan Haynes presented “How is nature used in urban places?” emphasising the usage and importance of nature for urban dwelling amaXhosa. Div de Villiers shared his experiences and insights in “Conservation Career in Thicket,” offering valuable advice for those interested in pursuing a career in environmental conservation. Vathiswa Zikishe’s concluded the festival with talk on “Special Plants of the Thicket,” which highlighted the unique and diverse plant species found in thicket ecosystems, underscoring their ecological importance and the need for their protection.

Franco Schoeman, also known as The Maestro of Elephant Music, enthralled the audience with sounds and ideas, illustrating fully why he is a distinguished figure in the field of conservation and acoustic environments. He showed and played recordings of how he has been exploring the depths of infrasound for over a decade. His journey began with an MMus thesis, which has since evolved into a unique sonic adventure. Schoeman’s work delves into the world of extremely low bass frequencies, creating a distinctive music experience that also opens new audio frontiers in communicating with elephants.

Elephants are known to communicate using low-frequency rumbles that can travel long distances. These sounds are crucial for their complex social systems, allowing them to maintain contact with family members and coordinate movements. Schoeman’s research focuses on these acoustic signals, exploring how they will be harnessed for artistic expression, conservation, and education. His work not only highlights the beauty of these sounds but also emphasises their importance in the natural world.

Schoeman has developed an innovative approach to conservation efforts. His team is currently working on an ambitious project known as the “Elephant Gate.” This initiative aims to create new opportunities for artistic expression, range expansion, and carbon sequestration. By integrating infrasound into conservation strategies, Schoeman and his team hope to enhance the effectiveness of wildlife management and promote a deeper understanding of elephant behaviour.

Franco Schoeman’s work serves as a testament to the power of sound in bridging the gap between art and science, and his contributions to the field are sure to inspire future generations of conservationists.

Read more about the speakers and their presentations in TOTT’s Thicket Festival series of articles in our next editions.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 12, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



