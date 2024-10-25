Pride march in Bathurst promotes LGBTQI+ awareness and acceptance

On Friday, October 3, the Department of Social Development partnered with Port Alfred White Door and Ndlambe Municipality to host a Pride March in Bathurst. The event aimed to raise awareness about the rights and experiences of the LGBTQI+ community.

“The Pride March was a celebration of pride month, empowering the LGBTQI+ community and providing a platform for them to share their stories,” said Noloyiso Gaga, Project Coordinator for Port Alfred White Door. “We wanted to create a space where they could express their desires for acceptance and inclusivity within the broader community.”

Organised by the Port Alfred White Door Centre of Hope, in collaboration with Ndlambe Municipality, Social Development, and Siluluntu Organization (an LGBTQI+ led organisation in Ndlambe), the event sought to foster understanding and support.

Mluleki Ncapayi who is the Special Programmes manager at Ndlambe Municipality said they were happy to help organise this event for the Siluluntu organisation.

“Our role is to help the community of Ndlambe in any way we can, especially when it comes to awareness, GBV and overall education of the community,” Ncapayi said. Ndlambe Municipality had helped this particular initiative by providing transport and catering for the event, Ncapayi said.

Port Alfred White Door Centre of Hope is a victim support centre. It supports survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking, among other violations. “We offer trauma counseling, debriefing, and referrals to social development services,” Gaga explained. “Our role in the LGBTQI+ community is to provide support wherever needed.”

The march was deemed a success, attracting individuals previously unfamiliar with the LGBTQI+ community but eager to learn and understand their challenges. “Through this initiative, we bridged gaps and encouraged empathy,” Gaga concluded.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 10, 2024. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

