Festival of surfing, music announced

The second edition of the Port Alfred Easter Festival is coming soon, and it’s time to lock in those dates, organise your accommodation, and book tickets. The highlighted events of the Port Alfred Easter Festival, brought to you by Sunshine Coast Tourism Port Alfred, will be the three back-to-back surfing tournaments comprising six days of surfing, and the two-day Bands In The Bush Music Festival in aid of NSRI Station 11 Port Alfred.

Surfing

April 16-17

This year, the SA Open Surfing Championships will be celebrating a massive milestone: It is the 60th edition of this remarkable Surfing South Africa event. As part of that milestone and celebration, this tournament has been brought under the wing of the Port Alfred Easter Festival. This edition will be known as the Royal St Andrews Hotel SA Open Championships, presented by Rip Curl. It will take place April 16 – 17.

April 18-20

Rip Curl GromSearch #2 presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel.

This is the second contest in the Rip Curl GromSearch Series for 2025 and the third year in a row that a Rip Curl GromSearch junior competition will take place in Port Alfred. It has proven to be extremely popular amongst the country’s junior surfers. This three-day tournament is always a sold-out competition, Sea Harvest is a supporting sponsor, and this competition serves as an anchor event of the Port Alfred Easter Festival.

April 21

The Rip Curl Cup, presented by the Royal St Andrews Hotel, is another anchor event of the Port Alfred Easter Festival and is a one-day tournament that offers huge first-place prizes. Last year’s winners, Dan Emslie and Louis Lepront, took the R20k cheques and invested them straight towards international competition. This tournament takes place on Easter Monday, and includes the Rip Curl GromSearch Finals during the day’s surfing, as well as an Expression Session before the finals.

Bands In The Bush Music Festival

The highlight of the annual Port Alfred Easter Festival is the Bands In The Bush Music Festival. A couple of bands who performed last year will return this year, and there are a few new faces to add to this year’s mix.

Bands In The Bush – 18 April 2025

Lianie May, APPEL, Robbie Wessels, Jack Parow, VAN PLETZEN

Bands in The Bush – 19 April 2025

Rubber Duc, Monark, December Streets, The Rockerfellas, Majozi

There is currently an Early Booker special @ R250 per night or @ R450 for a weekend pass. Bookings are currently only available directly with the Royal St Andrews Hotel. Online booking pages will be up soon. Bookings on 046 604 5400 / info@rsah.co.za

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting the Rip Curl GromSearch and Rip Curl Cup for the second year running and are very proud to add the Royal St Andrews Hotel SA Open Champs 60th Edition to the line-up,” said Royal St Andrews Hotel owner Justin Bekker.

“Preparations are also in full swing for a two-day music concert with early bird tickets currently available directly from Royal St Andrews Hotel, and we will be launching our online ticket booking system on 1 February. The Port Alfred Easter Festival will be bigger and better, and the event list and schedule will be announced soon!”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 25, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

