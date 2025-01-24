Triple the equine action

Riders and spectators have no fewer than three horse shows lined up at the Bathurst Agricultural Showgrounds in 2025.

Their main event is the Bathurst Agricultural Horse Show from 3-6 April. Rescheduled last year because of concerns about African Horse Sickness, this premier event is back in its prime spot as a centrepiece of the Bathurst Agricultural Show.

On 16-18 May, also at the showgrounds, is the Bathurst Shamwari Show and on 1-2 November is The Bathurst Extravaganza.

“Spectators are welcome to all of our shows. They do not need to be competing or participating. We would love to share our riding community with the rest of the Sunshine Coast community,” said committee member Nicole Erasmus.

The Bathurst Riding Club describe themselves as small but vibrant horse-riding club dedicated to sharing and encouraging the joy of horse riding.

“If you have a horse, join our community and experience our unique club, which provides fun events throughout the year, including horse shows, walks through the village on our horses, social events, as well as community gatherings.”

Spectators are welcome to all of the club’s shows.

The club does not offer horse riding horse lessons our outrides to people who do not have their own horses.

“We just do not have the personpower or horses for that just yet,” Erasmus said.

To keep up to date with the Bathurst Riding Club’s shows and events, follow them on their Facebook page Bathurst Riding Club (https://www.facebook.com/bathurstridingclub). To get in touch with them, email Bathurstridingclub3@gmail.com

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 23, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

