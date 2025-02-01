Former National Arts Festival CEO takes top job at the Edinburgh Fringe 

The National Arts Festival has congratulated former CEO, Tony Lankester, on the announcement of his appointment as the new CEO of the Edinburgh Fringe. Lankester was CEO of the National Festival from 2007-2019 and has a long association with Makhanda, having read Journalism and Media Studies at Rhodes University before a stint in broadcasting, followed by time in corporate sponsorships until his appointment at the National Arts Festival. He remains a trustee on the National Arts Festival board.

Speaking from London, Lankester said, “I’m going into the job in Edinburgh with the winds of Makhanda at my back. The National Arts Festival is what started my love affair with the arts world and I am forever grateful for the time I had there and what I learned about this industry. Being able to witness, first hand, the transformative power of the arts for performers and audiences and to be part of a city that, like Edinburgh, knows how to put on a great show are definitely things I will take with me into this new role.”

During his tenure at the National Arts Festival, the Festival broadened its funding base and launched several new festivals – including the Cape Town Fringe and the Creativate Digital Arts Festival – and increased the global footprint of the Festival by touring multiple productions to Fringe Festivals in Australia, the UK, the USA and across Europe. He was also founding Chair of the World Fringe Alliance, an informal grouping of ten Fringe Festivals which opened touring pathways for artists across the globe.

Says the Chairperson of the National Arts Festival Board, Sikkie Kajee, “We heartily congratulate Tony on his appointment as CEO of the Edinburgh Fringe. We feel encouraged that the diversity of his experience carries him into this new role as CEO of the founding Fringe festival champion, Edinburgh; a global movement that plays a critical role in driving new work and opportunities for artists on stages across the world.”

Lankester assumes the role of CEO of the Edinburgh Fringe in April 2025.

