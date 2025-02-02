Three nabbed, goods recovered after Salem robbery

A quick response by Makhanda police to a house robbery in Salem saw three suspects arrested and the recovery of all the stolen property. Two men were arrested in a failed getaway on Saturday February 1 and a third was found the next morning after an extensive manhunt.

The South African Police Service in Makhanda were alerted to a house robbery at a farm in the Salem area around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said according to the report, a 74 year old woman and her 76 year old male friend were in her house on her farm when she was called by a farm-worker, who said there was a snake in the chicken coop.

“The 74 year old woman went with the 24 year old male farm worker to the chicken coop where the worker suddenly grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and tied her hands with a rope,” McCarthy said.

“It is further alleged that two more male suspects appeared, and the three suspects took the 74 year old female complainant back into the house where her 76 year old male friend was waiting.

“The three suspects also tied his hands with a rope before starting to demand money from the two victims.”

When the woman’s 57 year old daughter, who lives in town, arrived at the house, she had also been overpowered and tied up with rope.

“The men took three laptops, one cellphone, one sewing-machine, one radio, clothes and an undisclosed sum of money before they fled the scene,” McCarthy said.

Members attached to Makhanda SAPS responded immediately to the complaint and on their way to the scene, they noticed three men carrying bags while running out of the bushes towards a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

“Upon noticing the police officer, the three suspects ran back into the bushes,” McCarthy said. “The police officer gave chase and managed to arrest two male suspects between the ages of 22 and 24 years and recovered all the stolen property.

A manhunt was launched for the third suspect and on Sunday February 2 at about 11am Makhanda detectives arrested a 35 year old man who was associated with the 22 and 24 year old suspects.

The trio is due to appear before the Makhanda Magistrate Court on Monday, 3 February 2025, facing the charges of house robbery. The three victims had no serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major General Zolani Xawuka applauded the members involved for the quick and speedy response in ensuring the safety of communities.

“This kind of reaction is what the communinity is hoping to receive, and we guarantee the society that we will maintain and assist our communities for a safer environment, “ Major General Zolani Xawuka concluded.

