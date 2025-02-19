Your other festive season starts here!

Ndlambe residents are spoilt for choice for entertainment over the next 10 days or so. This weekend is the inaugural Pineapple Music Festival, and Summerhill, here on your doorstep, is the hub for two days of all-out creativity and fun.

Also starting this weekend and continuing until March 2 is the Mandela Bay Arts Festival, in Gqeberha. Alongside local (Gqeberha and surrounds) talent, you can enjoy top acts Amanda Black and The Soil.

But first things first – the Bathurst Pineapple Music Fest on 22 & 23 February 22 and 23 at Summerhill Inn, Bathurst (head towards the Big Pineapple):

Get ready for a weekend packed with live music, entertainment, market stalls, kids’ activities, great food, and a fully stocked bar. Whether you’re here to dance, shop, or just soak up the festive atmosphere, there’s something for everyone!

Entry: R30 per person/ R20 per car. Kids under 11 enter free

Saturday February 22

Gates open at 8.30am, with market stalls and kids’ activities running throughout the day.

From 9am to 11am, the stage comes alive with an exciting lineup of performers, including Ballroom Dancers, the Abantwana Traditional Dance Group, solo artists Prince and Bopzit, and a high-energy Amapiano set featuring the Entandweni Dancers, DJ Master Piece ZA, and Groove Academy.

Then, from 11am until late, the festival showcases a range of passionate musicians, with donations welcomed for each performance. Passionate Musos will be bringing the energy, while Dave Brunette (Passionate Musos & Sound Hire) ensures top-quality sound. Enjoy performances from: Passionate Musos, Ant Caplan, Nila, Positive Minds, Sondisiwe, Siseko, The Survivals and Undead Generation

Sunday, 23 February

Gates open at 8.30m and breakfast rolls will be available at Summerhill Inn. Market stalls and kids’ activities continue, while laid-back background music sets the tone for the day.

At 10am Candy Androliakos from Leafline will share the inspiring story behind her business, along with samples of Leafline’s incredible products.

At 11am Pieter Snyman from Soil Bios (Pty) Ltd will discuss bio-organic farming and how using Soil Bio Microbes can improve farm health while saving money.

It’s a weekend of music, culture, and community at the Bathurst Pineapple Music Fest!

And then go west!

If you missed Misery Loves Company on their Ndlambe tour, you can catch them next week in Gqeberha at the Mandela Bay Arts Festival. They will perform two shows – Amy Winehouse – The Diva and her Demons – ‘Only 27 years old. Only 2 albums. A legacy that will last forever.’ – is on at Athenaeum Little Theatre February 26, 7pm to 8pm.

Jou Ma se Platespeler – ‘’n Verhaal van tegnologie, politiek en kultuur’ – is on at the Roof Garden Bar on February 23, 5pm to 6.30pm.

Misery Loves Company is award-winning combo Kerry Hiles (bass, vocals), Kristo Zondagh (drums, vocals) and Rob Thompson (guitar, vocals).

If it’s superstars you’re after, The Soil and Amanda Black will each be performing a single concert during the Mandela Bay Arts Festival.

The full Mandela Bay Arts Festival programme can be found at www.mbaf.co.za and tickets are on sale now.

