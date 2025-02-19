The Mandela Bay Arts Festival takes over the Bay

The 2025 Mandela Bay Arts Festival is officially here! From 22 February to 2 March, Nelson Mandela Bay will come alive with a spectacular showcase of music, theatre, comedy, dance, poetry and more – and tickets are on sale now.

Brought to audiences by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, and produced by the National Arts Festival, the Mandela Bay Arts Festival offers audiences a cultural feast of works while ticket sales benefit the artists in the Bay.

According to Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, “The Mandela Bay Arts Festival is not just about entertainment, it is a platform for celebrating and preserving our rich cultural heritage. The arts have the power to bring people together, to tell our stories, and to create sustainable jobs for our talented artists. We call on all residents to purchase their tickets and be part of this incredible festival that strengthens our community, fosters social cohesion, and showcases the creative excellence of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Performances will take place in various venues in the Gqeberha CBD and New Brighton, with tickets ranging from an affordable R50 to a maximum of R200 for guest performances by The Soil and Amanda Black, both of whom have strong ties to the Eastern Cape. Tickets are available exclusively online through the Mandela Bay Arts Festival website at www.mbaf.co.za, with a secure payment system and digital tickets. Physical box offices will also be open from 19 February at Mendi Arts Centre and The Atheneum. In addition, audiences will be able to buy their tickets at all shows up to 30 minutes before the start of the show provided tickets are not sold out.

Says Monica Newton, CEO of the National Arts Festival. “We’re looking forward to injecting the buzz of creativity into Nelson Mandela Bay. The artists presenting on this programme are people who’ve grown up here and are telling the stories of the city and its residents. We hope that Festival goers will enjoy seeing work that is close to home but also world class.”

What to expect at the 2025 Mandela Bay Arts Festival

The Festival kicks off with a warm-up night on Friday 21 February. The two concerts are youth talent showcase Rising Stars Sing Out Loud at the Savoy Theatre and Lefa Mosea’s Lefa Mosea and the Double Standards at the Roof Garden Bar. Both shows are also on the programme later in the Festival.

A Comedy and Music Feast

Music lovers can expect an unforgettable experience at this year’s Festival with Mzwabantu ‘Mzee Sax’ Kondile and his band, along with performances by Rezo Real (Sielkos). Also on the bill, expect well-known local musicians and performers Denzil Africa (Ghoema Vibes) and an electrifying GQeberha Gqom and Piano Night, as well as nostalgia from The Syndicate Sisters. Audiences will explore the human spirit through Umhle, by Unyaka Onesiqhuma and Nosisi Mavela’s Uhambo Lwam extends the sonic journey. Written and performed by Mandilakhe Kilani and directed by Edgar Muzah, Amathongo Akudala fuses African jazz and spiritual awakening while Intlombe: The Ancestral Ceremony pairs African contemporary jazz with ‘traditional vibes’ from Andiswa Ndlazilwana and a nine-piece band.

Music meets theatre in the musical-biographical concert Amy Winehouse – The Diva and Her Demons from Misery Loves Company, who will also perform Jou Ma se Platespeler; an Afrikaans musical tribute. Marcellus Wellman’s Sherrup, Sherrup highlights the scourge of domestic abuse.

On the comedy front, Nkosinathi Maki and Chantal Harris blend humour with sharp satire in Protection Fee and ADHD, The Bottle and Me respectively. Nkosinathi Maki will also join the featured music concerts with Amanda Black (1 March) and The Soil (23 February) which will take place at The Athenaeum. Also in the spotlight for this Mandela Bay Arts Festival are leading local performers Nomabotwe (22 February) who will perform with Mandlilakhe Kilani, and Joliza Bhacasoul (2 March), joined by Mzee Sax, at the Roof Garden Bar. These concerts were made possible with the additional support of the National Arts Council and Presidential Economic Stimulus Programme.

Curtain’s Up

Theatre is a cornerstone of the Mandela Bay Arts Festival. Lungelwa Magqamfana’s powerful play Ibhinqa sheds light on the harsh realities of abuse and betrayal. The ‘rom-com’, Tastes Like Poetry by Luxolo Ngqunge interrogates the trajectory of our relationships and why many of us only reveal our true selves after the honeymoon is over! Xabiso Zweni’s critically acclaimed play The Tyrant envisions a South Africa in which Malema’s EFF comes to power and Qaqamba is Monde Wani’s vibrant African take on the Cinderella fairytale.

Creative Workshops, Handmade Crafts, and Cultural Immersion

Beyond performances, festival-goers can immerse themselves in the local craft and visual arts scene, or take part in interactive workshops. Sessions include heritage exploration (Arts Legacy Education Alive) and the high-energy KDX: Street Dance Workshops. For an immersive cultural journey, don’t miss Floetic Fun Foods and Fashion Fair by Art-Anything-Funzaai, an exciting deep dive into Xhosa cuisine and traditions.

Visual Arts Explorations

Festival-goers can enjoy free exhibitions including Zikhona Bisholo’s, A Love Letter to Gqeberha, an intimate showcase featuring the evocative artworks of Sinoxolo Qeqe and garments by Khanyiso Miliho. The Amakhosazana Exhibition is a tribute to a profound legacy of creativity spanning four generations, starting with Zikhona Mgoqi’s great-grandmother, who crafted clothes from paper by hand. Emerging artist Gillian Bowman will also exhibit at the festival in A Newton Park Kaleidoscope and Mark Baartman’s series of oil paintings depicts the raw emotions experienced by South African sports figures and their passionate supporters in Game Day Faces. Imbewu The Seed is an exhibition celebrating the vibrant artistic community of the Bay and Mongami Marala’s latest collection, Family Trinity, celebrates the warmth and moments of family life. Fashion designer, Thando Piliso, presents the work of three exciting designers from the Eastern Cape in one showcase.

In support of the Mandela Bay Arts Festival, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum will be open on Sundays during the Festival. The Friends of the Art Museum have also invited all Festival-goers to talk by Prof. Hilary Graham titled The Tragic Sinking of the Mendi on 22 February 2025 from 10:30-12:00.

Visitors can also visit the GFI GALLERY to see Maureen Quin’s Selected Works from My Years of Sculpting. The Bird Street Gallery will be hosting the MA Visual Art Group Exhibition, which includes the practical work of the candidates in the Master of Visual Arts programme; Kader Abdulla, Michaela Human, Zama Spellman, Drew Minter, Pearl Shale, Erin Smith, Wandile Msipa and Ansu Feiertag.

Lights, Camera, Action! Film Joins the Festival

For the first time, the festival welcomes a film screening by Virgil Jacobs; The Birth of Otis. Additionally, the O.G Phizow TV Content Creators Convention will feature an intensive film training workshop, offering insights from renowned industry professionals, hosted by content creator and filmmaker Phila Goduka.

Fun for the Family

Families can look forward to an action-packed festival experience too! Avid gamers can dive into the world of video games with Press Start – An 8 Bit Musical by BBoy Rhythm and Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts, while very young audiences can embark on iintsomi storytelling adventures in Kwathi ke Kaloku Ngantsomi. Meanwhile, Simphiwe Mzimba, the roving clown, will pop up across the festival to surprise children with juggling, balloon art, and impromptu performances.

For the full festival program and to book tickets, visit www.mbaf.co.za.

