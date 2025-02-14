Archery development on target

Moves to mobilise archery development are hitting the target after the first Calico Academy Interschools & Clubs Bulls-Eye Tournament for 2025 kicked off at the Port Alfred Country Club on Saturday.

A total of 71 archers from schools and clubs stretching from Alexandria to East London brought with them their full array of colourful bows, arrows and target faces to give of their best during an absorbing day of archery.

The day was sweltering with the odd gust of wind helping to cool overhead conditions a bit, but it failed to deter the archers.

Among the schools participating were Alexander Christian Academy, Calico Academy, King’s School Port Alfred, Kowie Archery Club and Apollo Archery Academy of East London, which saw 46 medals awarded in different age group and skill levels. The archers competed under the auspices of Africa Genesis Archery Eastern Cape (AGAEC) which is affiliated to (AGASA).

The tournament saw young archers from Grade 1 to 12 compete alongside an adult category, which included some of South Africa’s top archers. The event highlighted the rising talent in local archery, with archers demonstrating exceptional focus and determination.

Those honoured for winning the top archers awards category for the day were Michiano Coltman (Alexandria Christian Academy – also 2xgolds), Peter du Plessis (Kowie Archery Club – also 2xgolds), Mia Schutte (Alexandria Christian Academy – 2xgold and 1xsilver) and Leana Potgieter (Calico Academy – 1xgold).

Calico Academy principal Annelize Potgieter who was one of the officials tallying up scores, said organisers could not have asked for a better start to the archery sporting year.

“As an Eastern Cape region we have about 14 competitions per year and the archers compete and their top five scores go through to nationals to see who makes the EP archery team, of which there is a junior and senior team for boys and girls. In October they compete in Limpopo for selection to the national team.,“ said Potgieter.

“Today we had two bulls-eye competitions … the archers shoot over two rounds with every round being termed a flight. We had one competition, and then after lunch we had another. The archers can shoot Bull’s Eye or animals made out of 3D polystyrene. It’s very expensive to acquire 3D animals, so schools don’t all have them. In Gauteng they require us to shoot 3D so we are trying to get clubs together to see how we can acquire them.”

The organising of archery competitions is an intense operation with every detail having to be checked over carefully before any competition starts.

“It is hectic, because archery is a dangerous sport – so the safety measures are extremely important … making sure that everyone is where they are supposed to be. You must have all your safety precautions in place.

“Range officials are important to the smooth running of competition, so today we had Calico range officials assisting; they get graded and only they are allowed on the range,” added Potgieter.

Archery has seen a phenomenal rise in participation and club membership since attempts began in 2019 to get the ball rolling.

“We started very small with only Port Alfred starting some clubs … John Tweedie was one of the first coaches who started archery and then El Shaddai (King’s School) started with archery. Then it was very small with tournaments of around 20 archers. And by 2022, we had 60 archers in the whole region. Today we have about 70 archers from East London to Alexandria.

“I think SuperSport Schools TV who showcase the sport can be attributed to the quick rise in growth; where kids can actually see themselves in competition. Last year they said at nationals that they had started off with 60 competitors, which grew to 2,000 for the five-day competition. “

Potgieter said though participants entered as schools, archery is still actually an indvidual sport.

She said clubs in the region were hard at work trying to develop the sport but it being an expensive sport, made things difficult.

“Unless we can get businesses and sponsors to assist, development of the sport is going to be hard,” she said. “All the financial strain does fall on parents. To give you a rough estimate, a bow alone is in the region of R5,000 – and can be quite expensive. One arrow is R120.

“Alexander Christian Academy are doing very well because they have equipment sponsors from America who are assisting.”

Potgieter said archery tended to lean towards children who were not necessarily sports orientated.

“Archery calms kids down and helps those who possibly struggle academically. Archery actually focuses them and centres them.

Mia Schutte a pupil from Alexander Christian Academy was happy with her day’s archery.

“In the beginning I was nervous, very nervous and then as I continued, I felt my nerves calm down and I got a lot better,” she said

“It is really really tough shooting in the wind. Your timing has to be spot on; if it isn’t, your arrows will go haywire. It takes a lot of practise,” she added.

Calico Academy’s Leana Potgieter who also took a top overall award said she felt very good about her performance.

“It was quite a tough today as the wind picked up and settled down again. I practise every Wednesday and make sure I do resistance training. Archery is still a physical sport as you use your arms a lot. But you don’t do a lot of running and cardio … so if you are not good with that and you still want to take on a sport, then do archery,” added Leana.

RESULTS:

Bronze Medalists:

Tyler Kew (Kowie Archery Club)

Kate Lynn Cannon (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Gareth du Plessis (x2) (Kowie Archery Club)

Enlin Wentzel (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Ross Riddin (Kowie Archery Club)

Marlene Slade (x2) (Calico Academy)

Stephen Slade (Calico Academy)

Kenya Wentzel (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Morgan O’Hagan (Kowie Archery Club)

Rueben Petzer (Alexandria Christian Academy)

John Tweedie (Kowie Archery Club)

Silver Medalists:

Tyler Kew (Kowie Archery Club)

Benjamin Trollip (x2) (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Enlin Wentzel (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Ross Riddin (Kowie Archery Club)

Nikita Olivier (x2) (Kowie Archery Club)

MC Coetzee (Kowie Archery Club)

Alex Wantenaar (Kowie Archery Club)

Kenya Wentzel (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Mia Schutte (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Rueben Petzer

Estiaan Terblanche (Apollo Archery Academy)

Kate Lynn Cannon (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Gold Medalists:

Alex Wantenaar (Kowie Archery Club)

Michiano Coltman (x2) (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Mia Schutte (Alexandria Christian Academy)

Peter du Plessis (x2) (Kowie Archery Club)

Estiaan Terblanche (Apollo Archery Academy)

Claire Beetge (Kowie Archery Club)

Daleen Brink (x2) (Kowie Archery Club)

Leana Potgieter (Calico Academy)

Caley Kent-Brown (x2) (Apollo Archery Academy)

MC Coetzee (Kowie Archery Club)

Top Archers of the Day:

Michiano Coltman (Alexandria Christian Academy) Peter du Plessis (Kowie Archery Club) Mia Schutte (Alexandria Christian Academy) Leana Potgieter (Calico Academy).

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

