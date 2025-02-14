Jacobs a shining star for cricket club

Station Hill Cricket Club’s star all-rounder 39-year- old, Franklin Jacobs, is a trailblazer for youth in his community after almost two decades of playing cricket in the Port Alfred area.

Jacobs, who has been playing the game since junior school at Station Hill Primary, has been a standout performer of the club founded by current president and former player, Andy Jones, in 2005. The club celebrates its 20th anniversary in September.

At last year’s Pineapple Cricket Tournament in the 2nd team final against Salem on the Port Alfred High B Fields, Jacobs made 79 off only 37 balls on a tricky wicket to help his team to 225 all out.

Salem who were chasing 226 for victory, had to reckon with Jacobs who almost single-handedly put the opposition batsmen to the sword with bowling figures of 7/27 to have them 79 all out.

The result was a resounding victory for Station Hill by 146 runs and the winning of the Pineapple trophy for a second time in their history – and that in the year of Pineapples Cricket’s 120th anniversary celebrations.

Talk of the Town met up with Jacobs for a chat during a 2nd league match against Cuylerville at Hospital Fields recently. Bowling off a shortened run-up as shoulder troubles now start to creep up on him, Jacobs takes time off at the change of innings to talk about his career as a cricketer.

“Cricket actually started for me in the streets … as youngsters we used to make our own bats out of pieces of wood. You come from school … and you’ll leave everything to play cricket in the street for the whole day,” says Jacobs.

Jacobs believes the recent development of two cricket pitches still under construction at Station Hill Fields, and scheduled to be completed in nine months, is a game-changer.

“We have tried many years to have our own home ground and there it’s happening now … it (new turf pitches) will draw the local crowds to our games. And, especially with our primary school close by, it is a game-changer. It’s a big, big step. “

Team Stalwart

Despite the challenges over the seasons such as lack of proper practice facilities, the club had gained the respect of their peers over the years. Except for a three –year break when he left to play for Port Alfred Cricket Club in the 1st league, Jacobs has been a member of Station Hill Cricket Club since its founding.

“We had to learn on the go as we started playing … and had to get tips from the more established cricketers in the community. And, watching the big cricket games on TV helped me a great deal, watching my heroes such as Jacques Kallis,” said Jacobs.

“Yes I was always a key player for Station Hill with both bat and ball … I was always the No 1 batsman and opened the bowling. However, now I am taking more of a back seat sometimes to give the youngsters a chance.”

Jacobs finds it difficult to expand on specific highlights in his career, but remembers his debut.

“My debut for Station Hill was against Alexandria on the Hilpert field. We batted first … I made 87 on debut and I took four or five wickets. I was very proud of myself as it was the start of my cricket career.”

Jacobs who is vice-captain of his club side which competes under the auspices of the Grahamstown Cricket Board, is known as an indivdual who is forthright and condfident both on and off the field.

“I am a very positive person … a cricket game is always full of chirping. Now I am that guy … I am the one who chirps the opposition … I get under their skin but not to a point of disrespecting them; it’s all done in a good way.

“In my first Pineapple tournament representing Port Alfred Cricket Club, in a game against Sidbury, I opened the bowling and took 9/22 off 9.2 overs. My name is now in Pineapple Cricket’s record books.”

Award collector

Jacobs has amassed a cabinet filled with trophies during his cricketing career.

Last season he received a special all rounders’ award from club sponsor, Derek Martin, of Trevpar World. Martin at some stage played for Station Hill while studying at Stenden. Jacobs also received the best allrounder award for the 2023/24 season at the GCB end of year prize-giving function last year.

Who does Jacobs credit with assisting him to be the cricketer he has become?

“I would like to give my teammates credit … we grew up together, many of us and we started playing cricket in the street … also to (club president) Andy Jones where it all began after he started the club.”

The other highlight says Jacobs was winning the Pineapple Tournament – twice with his club.

Franklin and Gavilene Jacobs have two children, and family life is increasingly front and centre. How long will the club and his fans still see “Frankie”, on the cricket pitches in the region?

“it’s getting difficult … and the family is bigger and my business needs my attention. So yes, I am starting to move in that direction (retirement) but I will always be involved with cricket, probably coaching that’s for sure. I love the game.”

Jacobs was the first player to score 50 and 100 for his club and holds the record for the most runs by any club player – 5,000, says Jones. He has been awarded player of the year four times. “He has been and still is a very valuable player for our club … he is our most experienced player and over the last 10 seasons has served as both captain and vice-captain,” says Jones.

“His accumulation of trophies at Pineapple over many seasons is something to behold… we are hoping he can still get in a few seasons with us before he packs his willow away for good.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

Share this: Tweet



