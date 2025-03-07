SuperSpar donates food, school shoes

In a lovely act of community spirit, SuperSpar recently donated a shopping trolley filled with food and school shoes to the Sunshine Life Centre. The donation, handed over on Monday 3 March, was made possible by the generosity of SuperSpar shoppers. Leslie Theunissen, owner of Rosehill SuperSpar, expressed her delight in being able to support the Sunshine Life Centre.

“I’m thrilled to be able to help the centre, and I’d like to extend my gratitude to all our shoppers who contributed to the donation. It wouldn’t have been possible without their kindness,” she said. Theunissen also presented a R500 Spar voucher to the centre.

Hyman Van Zyl, director of the Sunshine Life Centre, was on hand to receive the donation. He posed for a photo with Theunissen, surrounded by the generous gifts. Van Zyl said the school shoes would be donated to Mtyobo Public Primary School, a local public primary school that has been in need of support. Van Zyl said a support agent working with orphaned and vulnerable children in the Nemato area had reached out to him for assistance.

And the generosity doesn’t end there: business owner Keith Buttemer donated three brand-new Lenovo laptops, complete with laptop bags, to the Sunshine Life Centre later that day. This significant contribution is set to make a tangible difference in the lives of those supported by the centre, Van Zyl says these laptops will help many young unemployed individuals to upskill themselves: there are many short courses the centre has available. Until now, the centre’s clients haven’t been able to access them. Now that there are laptops available for them to use, a new window onto a world of opportunity has opened.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 6, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

