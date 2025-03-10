Surprises in store for home and garden fans at this year’s Bathurst Show

Bottle that jam, put the final stitches in that quilt, sand and seal that woodwork and whisper words of love to that prize pot plant: you have two-and-a-half weeks to enter the Bathurst Agricultural Show’s Home and Garden competition.

New categories in the section this year include recycling/upcycling; farm produce and bonsais. Making your time in the H&G section even more worthwhile will be talks, demos and vendors.

Coordinator Bev Moore says entries have been pouring in and is excited about what the H&G section has to offer entrants and enthusiasts this year.

“We’ll be holding three raffles,” she told Talk of the Town. A Persian carpet, and the show’s home-grown recipe book, ‘Bathurst Show-off: eats, treats and preserves’ are among the items up for grabs.

A full programme of demonstrations in the ECASA Hall includes a Persian carpet talk and auction, and workshops with experts on jewelry making, crocheting, plant propagation, upcycling, macramé and embroidery.

Vendors on site to demonstrate their machines and specialty goods include PFAFF. Brother and Juki sewing machines; Da Gama Textiles; Adele’s Mohair, Handi Quilter and Klerksdorp based Quiltalk.

In addition to the extensive needle- and fabric-craft and woodwork categories are toys and novelty items, pottery, baking, bottling and preserves, pot plants and cut flowers, and upcycled items.

The children’s catalogue includes instructions and entry forms for similar categories, as well as junior art and junior photography.

Children’s entries (forms and payment) must reach the Showgrounds Office by Thursday March 20. Exhibits need to be delivered to the showgrounds before 4pm a week later, on Thursday March 27. Judging takes place on Thursday April 3.

The deadlines for adult H&G entries are midday Friday March 21 (entries); midday on Friday March 28 (delivery of exhibits other than those indicated under specific section rules, such as baking). Judging will be on Thursday April 3.

The full catalogues are available on the show’s website, https://thebas.co.za/

Share this: Tweet



