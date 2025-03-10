Man arrested in Port Alfred suburb after Gqeberha hijacking

Security companies, citizen groups collaborate with SAPS in impressive operation

Four suspected hijackers were arrested in Ndlambe on Thursday March 6, in a well coordinated operation involving the police and private security companies from Alexandria, Kenton-on-Sea, Port Alfred and Makhanda, as well as Kenton-based neighbourhood watch group, Night Watch. The four men, travelling in two vehicles, were pursued and caught on the R72 near the Boknes turnoff and in Dickerson Street, West Bank, Port Alfred, respectively.

Night Watch and Kenton community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Ferenc Toth said a Bolo (“be on the lookout”) alert had been posted on the Ndlambe Rapid Response group at 4.24pm on Thursday March 6 about a vehicle hijacked in Gqeberha.

“There were two vehicles being chased at high speed by the VCIU [Vehicle Crime Investigating Unit] of Mount Road Police Station, Gqeberha,” Toth said. “The alert stated that the vehicles were exiting Alexandria and heading towards Kenton-on-Sea.”

SAPS Kenton-on-Sea, Hi Tec Security Coastal and Night Watch were activated.

“VCIU SAPS managed to apprehend the suspects in the rental vehicle between Whitney Farm and Boknes turn off. Hi Tec Security Coastal went and assisted VCIU at the take-down,” Toth said.

Three men were arrested.

The car registration plates of the hijacked vehicle had been changed and that vehicle continued to speed eastwards on the R72 towards Port Alfred.

SAPS Port Alfred Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, Port Alfred SAPS, and K9 were activated.

“Night Watch members with the use of the NAVIC camera network started searching for the vehicle in question,” Toth said.

The hijacked vehicle with the changed registration plates was soon spotted passing through Kenton-on-Sea.

“All this information was passed on to the various security agencies. Makhanda Crime Prevention Unit and K9 Makhanda were blocking off the escape routes,” Toth said.

The vehicle was spotted parked in front of a takeaway outlet at a filling station on the R72, at the western edge of Port Alfred.

It was chased by three teams as it sped off into Lambert Street and was successfully pulled over in Dickerson Street, Toth said. One man was arrested.

“SAPS Port Alfred Crime Investigation Unit and K9 and VCIU Gqeberha, with the assistance of Multi Security, attended this take-down,” Toth said.

“This was a great collaboration of all resources and security agencies to apprehend all the suspects and find the hijacked vehicle. The suspects were taken into custody, and the case is being investigated.”

