Six nabbed after Fort Beaufort murder and robbery

Swift police reaction led to the arrest of six suspects aged between 27 and 29 on the N2 near Kinkelbos less than two hours after a shooting and robbery in KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) on Sunday March 10.

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police found one unlicenced firearm with ammunition and a stolen cellphone inside their vehicle. The firearm is to be subjected to a ballistics test. The suspects were all detained on charges ranging from murder to possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspects were positively linked to the shooting of Bulelani Dayile, 40, at his KwaMaqoma home earlier.

Dayile had been sitting in the kitchen at his house in Mbewu Street, KwaMaqoma, on March 10 2025. At around 5.30pm, Nkohli said, four suspects, one armed with a firearm, entered the house and opened fire at Dayile, who was declared dead at the scene.

“The suspects managed to steal a cellphone before fleeing the scene,” Nkohli said.

“Investigation at the scene revealed that the four suspects used a Suzuki Ertiga as a getaway vehicle.,” Nkohli said. “Immediately, that information was transmitted to all police radio channels.”

At around 7pm, a vehicle fitting the description was spotted on the N2 near Kinkelbos, and was pulled off the road.

The six men are due to appear in the KwaMaqoma magistrate’s court on Thursday March 13, 2025 on charges of murder, house robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Sarah Baartman District Operations Command Centre head, Colonel Andries Landman commended members for the speedy reaction.

“A meticulous plan and an effective coordination of resources was key to the arrests. Our detectives are busy profiling the six suspects,” Landman said.

