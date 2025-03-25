Cholera case isolated, say health department, municipality

The Department of Health and Ndlambe Municipality say a cholera diagnosis in a Port Alfred resident last month was isolated and no other cases of cholera, nor source of the organism, has been found in or around the town.

Talk of the Town requested confirmation and details from spokesperson Siyanda Manana after the Port Alfred Ratepayers and Residents Association posted about the case on their Facebook page earlier today. Manana said: “We can confirm that over a month ago, on February 12, a 77-year-old man from Port Alfred tested positive for cholera during a stay in hospital in Gqeberha.

“Ndlambe Municipality was informed and investigations were done into private and public water supplies, as well as bodies of water in the area. No other positive results [i.e. indicating cholera] were discovered.

“There is no cholera outbreak in Port Alfred,” Manana said.

The address of the patient was not disclosed; however, TOTT understands that he is a resident of Ward 10. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Gqeberha when he became weak following persistent diarrhoea. He is reportedly still recovering.

Ndlambe Municipality spokesperson TK Mtiki said, “The Municipality confirms that this incident occurred two months ago and was thoroughly investigated by municipal officials.

“Water samples were collected from the individual’s household, including both municipal supply and rainwater tanks. The test results confirmed that there was no presence of cholera [in the water].

“This remains an isolated case and to date no other cases of cholera have been reported within Ndlambe Municipality. The Municipality continues to monitor water quality to ensure the safety of all residents.”

According to the Mayo Clinic website, older adults are more susceptible to cholera because of weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions. Young children are also susceptible because their immune systems are not fully developed.

Symptoms of cholera can vary from mild to severe.

In less affluent communities, cholera is linked to limited access to safe water, basic sanitation facilities and poor hygiene practices (World Health Organization); however, it can also be transmitted through some foods, for example, shellfish harvested from water contaminated with sewage, or unwashed fruit and vegetables.

