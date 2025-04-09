Get your bike ready ahead of the G2C

With 79 days to go to the BUCO G2C you’ve got plenty of time to prepare, and that starts with your bike. Cycle Asylum are offering a 15% discount on a full service for G2C entrants (the discount excludes parts).

The Grahamstown to Sea (G2C) cycle race from Makhanda to Port Alfred has a short section on tar at the start in Makhanda’s industrial area; a climb up and over Mountain Drive and technical descent to the start of the Southwell road; a thrilling steep descent down Woest Hill, and then graded gravel for most of the journey until the singletrack at the end. The timed finish is at the end of the Southwell road, and so it’s a soft finish at the Port Alfred Country Club.

Look after your bike and it will see you through the 58km or 70km journey.

Routine maintenance can prevent mechanical breakdowns – and that starts with keeping your bike clean. Wash your bike when you get back from a muddy ride, and as you do so, check for wear on your brakes, tyres and chain.

Now is a good time to change worn components: by the time the race comes around, new components will have settled in, and you’ll have had time to make adjustments.

If you’re not sure how to check for wear, take your bike to someone who does. Cycle Asylum in Port Alfred will advise you on the state of your bike. Better still, get your bike fully serviced by the workshop team and take advantage of the 15% discount for G2C entrants.

Call them at 046 624 8358 or pop into the shop at the business complex at 88 Albany Road, Port Alfred.

Cycle Asylum’s Zero to Hero G2C training programme will start in the April 24 edition of Talk of the Town.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 3, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

